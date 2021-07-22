  1. Computing
One of our favorite Chromebooks just got a massive price cut at Staples

The laptop deals that retailers are offering online come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from cheap to expensive. However, if your budget is very tight, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. The Chrome OS-powered devices are more affordable than traditional laptops, and they’re perfect for students and new professionals. If you’re interested, check out Staples’ $20 discount for the Acer Chromebook 311, which brings its price down to $220 from its original price of $240.

The Acer Chromebook 311 is powered by the dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which are more than enough to handle basic tasks such as browsing websites, watching streaming content, and using productivity apps. The device is also equipped with an 11.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 resolution, a 32GB eMMC hard drive for storage, and a 38Wh lithium-ion battery that promises up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

The components of the Acer Chromebook 311 aren’t as impressive as top-of-the-line laptops, but that’s because it doesn’t need high-end hardware. Google designed Chrome OS for Chromebooks to utilize web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance. Without the need to install programs, you won’t need much storage space, especially since you can upload your files to the cloud. Chromebooks are excellent devices for everyday use, and the same can be said for the Acer Chromebook 311.

If you’re interested in trying a Chromebook, or if you’re planning to buy another one, the Acer Chromebook 311 is a solid choice. It’s an even more attractive option because Staples is selling it at $20 off, lowering the Chromebook’s price to $220 from its original price of $240. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want to squeeze out as much savings as possible in purchasing the Acer Chromebook 311, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Chromebook deals

Several manufacturers have rolled out Chromebooks, so if you’re not sold on the Acer Chromebook 311, there are many alternatives. To help you find the best Chromebook deals from the different retailers, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can take advantage of right now.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$699 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$200 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-Inch (Mediatek MT8183 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage)

$239 $289
Need a bargain Chromebook with a sleek footprint? Lenovo's Chromebook 3 laptop should fit the bill. It's slim but powerful enough for work and has everything you need.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$330 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon
