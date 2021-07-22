The laptop deals that retailers are offering online come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from cheap to expensive. However, if your budget is very tight, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. The Chrome OS-powered devices are more affordable than traditional laptops, and they’re perfect for students and new professionals. If you’re interested, check out Staples’ $20 discount for the Acer Chromebook 311, which brings its price down to $220 from its original price of $240.

The Acer Chromebook 311 is powered by the dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which are more than enough to handle basic tasks such as browsing websites, watching streaming content, and using productivity apps. The device is also equipped with an 11.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 resolution, a 32GB eMMC hard drive for storage, and a 38Wh lithium-ion battery that promises up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

The components of the Acer Chromebook 311 aren’t as impressive as top-of-the-line laptops, but that’s because it doesn’t need high-end hardware. Google designed Chrome OS for Chromebooks to utilize web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance. Without the need to install programs, you won’t need much storage space, especially since you can upload your files to the cloud. Chromebooks are excellent devices for everyday use, and the same can be said for the Acer Chromebook 311.

If you’re interested in trying a Chromebook, or if you’re planning to buy another one, the Acer Chromebook 311 is a solid choice. It’s an even more attractive option because Staples is selling it at $20 off, lowering the Chromebook’s price to $220 from its original price of $240. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want to squeeze out as much savings as possible in purchasing the Acer Chromebook 311, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

