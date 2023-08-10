 Skip to main content
Heading back to school? Get this Acer Chromebook for $169

A family using the Acer Chromebook 315.
Acer

Chromebooks are the perfect devices for students because they’re dependable and affordable. If you’re thinking of getting one for a loved one or for yourself in preparation for the new school year, check out Best Buy’s offer for the Acer Chromebook 315. From its original price of $289, it’s down to an even cheaper $169 following a $120 discount. You’re going to have to get in line with all the other shoppers who will be interested in this Chromebook though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you need to proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

Acer, one of the best laptop brands, is known for its budget computing devices, so it’s no surprise that it’s churning out reliable Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook 315. It’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which mostly uses web-based apps instead of software that you need to install like in Windows-based laptops. Chromebooks can also download Android apps from the Google Play Store, so you won’t be limited in the functions that you can carry out with the Acer Chromebook 315.

The internet-dependent nature of the Acer Chromebook 315 also means that it doesn’t need powerful components to run smoothly. It comes with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are weak on paper but are more than enough for school-related tasks on the Acer Chromebook 315. The device also features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, a battery life of up to 12.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC that’s supplemented by cloud storage on Google Drive.

There are a lot of Chromebook deals that you can choose from across the various retailers, so if you need a recommendation, here it is — the Acer Chromebook 315, which is available from Best Buy for a very affordable $169 after a $120 discount on its sticker price of $289. Don’t be fooled by the very low cost though, as it will still be a dependable companion for schoolwork. You need to act fast if you want to buy the Acer Chromebook 315 for nearly half-price though, as stocks may sell out at any moment. You should complete the transaction as soon as you can.

