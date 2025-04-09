 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This already affordable Acer Chromebook has a big price cut today

By
On Sale Acer 315 Chromebook on a white background.
Acer

If the most affordable laptop deals you’ve found are still beyond your budget, it might be time to consider going for a Chromebook. Check out this offer: a $50 discount on the Acer Chromebook 315 that brings its price down further from an already low $229 to just $179. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got until the stocks that are up for sale run out, so if you’re interested in this device, you’re going to have to push forward with your transaction for it immediately.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

Chromebooks are laptops that run on Google’s Chrome OS, which heavily depends on web-based apps. This dependency on the internet means they have low overhead, for quick startups and snappy performance even when the device comes with low-end hardware. That’s what you’ll get with the Acer Chromebook 315 — it’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops, but it will be quick enough to handle basic tasks for work or school.

The Acer Chromebook 315 features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which is large and sharp enough so that you can clearly see what you’re doing, but not too big to drag down its portability. It’s still easy to carry anywhere, which will allow you to take advantage of its battery life of up to 10 hours. The Chromebook only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but you can use any of the best cloud storage services for access to all of your important files from anywhere.

Related

For those who are searching for Chromebook deals, you should consider going for the Acer Chromebook 315, especially now that it’s even more affordable with $50 in savings from Walmart. From $229, it’s further down to only $179, but we don’t think this price will last long. There’s a chance that the stocks of the Acer Chromebook 315 sell out as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to take advantage of the discount, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase of the device as soon as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Looking for an affordable laptop? Grab this HP deal during Amazon’s sale
The HP 14 Ultra Light Laptop on a white background.

Amazon is offering lots of budget-friendly laptop deals in its Big Spring Sale 2025, including the HP 14 Ultra Light Laptop for a very affordable $236 following an 11% discount on its original price of $266. The event will run until March 31, but we're not sure if the $30 in savings will still be available by the end of it because stocks of this device may already be gone by then. In fact, the bargain may disappear as soon as tomorrow, so if you're interested, you're going to have to complete your transaction for this laptop immediately.

Why you should buy the The
First and foremost, you shouldn't expect the HP 14 Ultra Light Laptop to come close to the performance of the top-tier configurations of the best laptops. However, for a budget-friendly device, it offers decent performance for students and working professionals with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 8GB of RAM. If you're planning to only use the laptop for basic tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and joining online meetings, the HP 14 Ultra Light Laptop will be more than enough. It's also great for watching streaming shows and playing your favorite tracks when you're taking a break.

Read more
Walmart slashed the price of this Acer Predator OLED gaming monitor by $700
Acer Predator X45 OLED gaming monitor.

A powerful gaming PC needs a top-of-the-line gaming monitor. If you haven't made the upgrade with monitor deals, you should check out Walmart's offer for the Acer Predator X45. From its original price of $1,600, this OLED gaming monitor is available for $906, which is equivalent to savings of $694. You won't always get the chance to buy such a premium display for less than $1,000, so if you're thinking about taking advantage of this bargain, you need to hurry with your purchase as there's no assurance that it will still be online tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator X45 OLED gaming monitor
OLED TVs continue to make waves in the audio/video industry, and OLED technology is also perfect for gaming. With the Acer Predator X45 OLED gaming monitor, you'll enjoy brilliant colors and perfect black levels that will translate to immersive experiences, no matter what type of game you're playing. The 800R curvature of the 44.5-inch screen and the monitor's 21:9 aspect ratio help by filling your field of view, and the 3440 x 1440 resolution will let you see and appreciate even the smallest details in the worlds that you're exploring.

Read more
The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 has a $500 discount
The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with Evil Dead The Game on the screen.

You should be ready to spend a serious amount of cash if you want a powerful gaming laptop, but you should still be on the lookout for opportunities at savings. We highly recommend checking out the Alienware deals of Dell, as you may find interesting offers like this $500 discount on the Alienware x16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. From its original price of $3,100, it's down to $2,600, which still isn't affordable, but at least you'll be able to use the savings towards more video games and accessories. You better hurry though, as the gaming laptop may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop
For a gaming laptop that won't have trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, go for the Alienware x16 R2. The machine combines the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You'll also be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years with this gaming laptop -- there will be no need to spend on upgrades any time soon.

Read more