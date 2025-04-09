This already affordable Acer Chromebook has a big price cut today

If the most affordable laptop deals you’ve found are still beyond your budget, it might be time to consider going for a Chromebook. Check out this offer: a $50 discount on the Acer Chromebook 315 that brings its price down further from an already low $229 to just $179. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got until the stocks that are up for sale run out, so if you’re interested in this device, you’re going to have to push forward with your transaction for it immediately.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

Chromebooks are laptops that run on Google’s Chrome OS, which heavily depends on web-based apps. This dependency on the internet means they have low overhead, for quick startups and snappy performance even when the device comes with low-end hardware. That’s what you’ll get with the Acer Chromebook 315 — it’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops, but it will be quick enough to handle basic tasks for work or school.

The Acer Chromebook 315 features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which is large and sharp enough so that you can clearly see what you’re doing, but not too big to drag down its portability. It’s still easy to carry anywhere, which will allow you to take advantage of its battery life of up to 10 hours. The Chromebook only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but you can use any of the best cloud storage services for access to all of your important files from anywhere.

For those who are searching for Chromebook deals, you should consider going for the Acer Chromebook 315, especially now that it’s even more affordable with $50 in savings from Walmart. From $229, it’s further down to only $179, but we don’t think this price will last long. There’s a chance that the stocks of the Acer Chromebook 315 sell out as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to take advantage of the discount, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase of the device as soon as possible.