 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This popular 2-in-1 Chromebook just got a big price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Image of the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 folded backwards.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The pick of the Chromebook deals today is on a highly popular 2-in-1 Chromebook — the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. Normally priced at $549, it’s down to just $349 at Best Buy meaning you save a massive $200 on this well-designed system. If you’ve been struggling to decide whether you need a laptop or a Chromebook, you’re going to love how flexible this device is, giving you the best of both worlds. As with all Best Buy deals, we can’t be confident on how long it’ll last for, so use this time to learn all about it below then hit that buy button if it’s a good match for you.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 514

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 sitting on a table in an angled front view.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

As far as laptop deals go, we’re seeing a growing number of 2-in-1 laptops on sale thanks to the rise in popularity of tablets and the convenience of touchscreens. Coming from one of the best laptop brands, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has all the essentials. It has an AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It’s ideal for creating documents before saving them to the cloud but with that extra storage space compared to most other Chromebooks, you can also save the most important files directly.

The highlight — of course — is the 14-inch full HD touchscreen that makes this system stand out among the best Chromebooks. With a 78% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow bezels, it’s easy to immerse yourself in whatever you’re doing. A hinge means you can switch it between different modes that are well-suited for presentations, sketching designs, or simply watching your favorite shows. DTS Audio and a built-in Smart Amplifier help the latter providing you with higher-quality audio than your average Chromebook. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support means you get the latest wireless connections plus the system is rugged and has military-grade levels of durability. If you travel frequently, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is going to fit into your lifestyle well.

Related

Normally priced at $549, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is down to $349 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $200 makes this the ideal time to buy if you’ve been waiting for an affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook. It’s sure to prove useful in many situations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This is the best gaming laptop deal you can shop right now
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Don’t want a Mac Mini? The latest iMac just got a $200 price cut
Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.
This RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $650 in Dell’s clearance sale
Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game scene on the screen, on a grey background.
Best Buy laptop deals: get a brand new laptop from $180
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop just got a $700 price cut
The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 sitting on a desk.
Google’s new Bard AI may be powerful enough to make ChatGPT worry — and it’s already here
A man walks past the logo of the US multinational technology company Google during the VivaTech trade fair.
Why you probably shouldn’t buy the $599 M2 Mac mini
A top-down view of the Mac Mini.
Samsung’s 34-inch Ultra-WQHD monitor is $200 off right now
The ultra-wide Samsung gaming monitor displaying a rainbow pattern,
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $700 off
HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.
Apple has a plan to fix Mac gaming — but will it work?
How to play Fortnite on Mac
OnePlus’ first mechanical keyboard looks like the one to beat in 2023
OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is the first commercial product out of the OnePlus Featuring fan-company initiative.
Restaurant chain to use AI to combat ‘sushi terrorism’
A conveyor-belt sushi restaurant in Japan.
Best VPN services 2023: today’s top picks
best VPN services