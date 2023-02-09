This popular 2-in-1 Chromebook just got a big price cut

The pick of the Chromebook deals today is on a highly popular 2-in-1 Chromebook — the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. Normally priced at $549, it’s down to just $349 at Best Buy meaning you save a massive $200 on this well-designed system. If you’ve been struggling to decide whether you need a laptop or a Chromebook, you’re going to love how flexible this device is, giving you the best of both worlds. As with all Best Buy deals, we can’t be confident on how long it’ll last for, so use this time to learn all about it below then hit that buy button if it’s a good match for you.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 514

As far as laptop deals go, we’re seeing a growing number of 2-in-1 laptops on sale thanks to the rise in popularity of tablets and the convenience of touchscreens. Coming from one of the best laptop brands, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has all the essentials. It has an AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It’s ideal for creating documents before saving them to the cloud but with that extra storage space compared to most other Chromebooks, you can also save the most important files directly.

The highlight — of course — is the 14-inch full HD touchscreen that makes this system stand out among the best Chromebooks. With a 78% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow bezels, it’s easy to immerse yourself in whatever you’re doing. A hinge means you can switch it between different modes that are well-suited for presentations, sketching designs, or simply watching your favorite shows. DTS Audio and a built-in Smart Amplifier help the latter providing you with higher-quality audio than your average Chromebook. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support means you get the latest wireless connections plus the system is rugged and has military-grade levels of durability. If you travel frequently, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is going to fit into your lifestyle well.

Normally priced at $549, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is down to $349 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $200 makes this the ideal time to buy if you’ve been waiting for an affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook. It’s sure to prove useful in many situations.

