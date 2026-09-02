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Acer just unveiled a ridiculously light 14-inch laptop with a 3K OLED option

The Swift Blade 14 measures just 12.9mm thick and uses a mix of magnesium-aluminum alloy and carbon fiber

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Acer Swift Blade 14 laptop on table
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Ever since Apple launched the MacBook Neo, laptop manufacturers have been releasing new machines to compete around the $700 price point. We recently saw Dell enter that space with the student-focused 14S, and now Acer has announced another lightweight Windows laptop at IFA Berlin called the Swift Blade 14.

The new 14-inch laptop weighs 799 grams, or 1.76 pounds, and measures 12.9mm thick. That makes it considerably lighter than the 2.7-pound MacBook Neo, while the difference in thickness is relatively small. Acer has not announced pricing yet, so it is too early to determine how closely the Swift Blade 14 will compete with Apple’s $699 laptop on value. Its specifications include an optional 3K OLED display, Intel Core Series 3 processors, 12GB of memory, and up to 1TB of storage.

Acer Swift Blade side profile
Acer

Acer has kept the weight below 2 pounds

The low weight comes partly from Acer’s choice of materials. The Swift Blade 14 uses a magnesium-aluminum alloy for the keyboard deck, while carbon fiber is used for the top and bottom covers. Acer will sell the laptop in Marshmallow Blue and Marshmallow White.

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There are three display configurations. The highest-spec option uses a 2880 x 1800 OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Acer also offers a 1920 x 1200 OLED panel at 60Hz and a 1920 x 1200 IPS display with 300 nits of brightness. For context, the MacBook Neo has a 13-inch 2408 x 1506 IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 500-nit rated brightness.

Acer Swift Blade 14 front and back
Acer

The remaining hardware is more conventional

Processor options range from the Intel Core 3 304 to the Core 7 350, paired with Intel integrated graphics. All configurations come with 12GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, while SSD capacity goes up to 1TB.

Acer has fitted a 50Wh battery, but has not provided a battery-life estimate. Connectivity includes three USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Two of the USB-C ports support full functionality, while the remaining port is limited to data transfer. There is also Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a 1080p webcam, dual 2W speakers, and a physical camera switch.

Acer Swift Blade 14 laptop in hand
Acer

At 1.76 pounds, weight is the main distinction between the Swift Blade 14 and many other 14-inch laptops. Whether it becomes a realistic alternative to the MacBook Neo will depend heavily on Acer’s pricing, which has yet to be announced.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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