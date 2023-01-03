The Acer Aspire S all-in-one series is now official in 27-and-32-inch models that bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s iMacs.

Having a similar target market of families who require an everyday computer and high entertainment demand, both models offer wide screens and aesthetically pleasing designs.

The Aspire S 27 and Aspire S 32 have been announced with mobile Intel P-series processors, in Core i5 or Core i7 flavors. The difference in performance, though, is that the 32-inch model supports the latest 13th-gen chips, while the Aspire S 27 is stuck with the last-gen 12th-gen.

They differ in graphics too. Aspire S 32 has options for discrete graphics with Intel’s Arc graphics, whereas the Aspire S 27 only has integrated graphics.

Both all-in-ones have memory options that include 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB DDR4 at 3200MHz soDIMM, or 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 at 3200 MHz. Its storage options include M.2 SSD and 2.5-inch SATA, which is not something you see very often these days. It can be configured with 256GB, 512GB, or 1,024GB of M.2 PCIe SSD, or 1TB and 2TB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM, 7mm high.

The Acer Aspire S 32, model S32-1856, features a 32-inch 2560 x 1400 resolution LED-backlit touchscreen display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits of brightness, which is a bit dim. The four-side borderless IPS panel rests inside an aluminum chassis that has an ergonomic tiltable design. The 27-inch model’s screen is identical in every way except size.

Among the frame are dual built-in stereo speakers, which are powered by DTS audio tuning. Additionally, the PC includes a fingerprint reader and a Kensington lock slot as security features.

For input, the Acer Aspire S 32 includes a card reader, an audio jack, one USB-C, one USB 3.1 Gen 2, one DisplayPort over USB-C, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 at its front and sides. In the rear, the PC includes two HDMI ports, one LAN port, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports.

For connectivity, the Acer Aspire S 32 includes Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.

Both the Acer Aspire S 32 and Aspire S 27 will be available in North America in the first quarter of 2023. The Aspire S 32 will sell for $1,700 and the Aspire S 27 for $1,200.

Editors' Recommendations