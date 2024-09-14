 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 17-inch gaming laptop deal from Acer cuts $200 off the Nitro

The Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop.
A gaming PC needs to be able to do a lot these days to keep up with the latest and greatest titles. Fortunately, brands like Alienware, Dell, HP, and Acer are ahead of the curve when it comes to hardware, which leads us to this exciting Target offer: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop for a new low price of $700. Normally, this model sells for as much as $800.

Want even more PC gaming options? Check out our roundups of the best gaming PC deals and best gaming laptop deals!

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro

While not as advanced as some other gaming PCs, the grab-and-go Nitro is designed to deliver exceptional picture quality, solid motion clarity, and minimal lag. It all starts with the Intel Core i5 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, the beating heart and lungs of the laptop. Leveraging 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you can expect beautiful gameplay visuals, fast response times, next to no lag, and a handful of other optimizations.

The 17.3-inch IPS screen brings 1920 x 1080p resolution at up to 144Hz to the table. The screen does an excellent job at fighting off glare, and the laptop includes an HDMI 2.1 port if you want to connect it to an external monitor, TV, or projector. Additional inputs include USB, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On a full charge, the Nitro should last over six hours and take as long as one hour to recharge completely. Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and access to the NitroSense utility app, which lets you customize lighting, fan speeds, and several other functions.

While we’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, we recommend taking advantage of this offer as soon as you can! Save $200 when you purchase the Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop at Target, and make sure to look at the other great Target deals we found this week!

Michael Bizzaco
This Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 deal cuts the price by $1,000
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 sitting on a table.

Microsoft's Surface devices are powerful and versatile -- but those benefits usually come with a steep price. That's why there's always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, and here's one that we think will sell out quickly -- the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for $2,500, following a $1,000 discount from B&H Photo Video on its original price of $3,500. It's still not cheap, but it's an excellent price for a laptop of this caliber. This deal ends on September 22, but it could sell out any minute.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
The first thing that stands out with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is its beautiful 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR. The device also offers three modes: Laptop Mode where you can use its keyboard for typing, Stage Mode where you pull the display towards you to cover the keyboard and give you an angled display for watching streaming shows, and Studio Mode that transforms it into a tablet for sketching. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 2TB SSD.

Read more
Best Acer laptop deals: From Chromebooks to gaming laptops
Acer Nitro V

Acer is one of the oldest and best laptop brands on the market, and if you're looking to snag yourself a new laptop that isn't one of the big names like Dell, Apple, or Asus, then Acer is a really excellent alternative. It has a range of laptops, from gaming laptops to more budget-oriented laptops that are great for work and school, although there are some cheap gaming laptops in there as well. As such, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Acer laptop deals for you below, so you don't have to go out looking.

That said, if you can't find what you're looking for, we also have some great roundups of laptop deals, Chromebook deals, 2-in-1 laptop deals, and gaming laptop deals
Aspire 1 -- $200, was $300
 

Read more
The classic HP 17-inch laptop just got a 50% price cut
The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.

If you want your next laptop deals purchase to have a relatively large screen, we highly recommend the HP Laptop 17t as it's on sale from HP with a 50% discount. From its original price of $850, it's all the way down to only $420, but there's no telling for how long. You'll only be able to get this popular laptop with savings of $430 if you hurry, so don't hesitate. Add the device to your cart and push through with the checkout process as fast as you can, as the laptop may go back to its regular price at any minute.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t
The first thing to notice about the HP Laptop 17t is its 17.3-inch screen, which is among the biggest displays that you can get on a laptop. With HD+ resolution, it's perfect for working on visual projects and watching streaming shows. The large screen also makes it easy to navigate the menus of Windows 11 Home, which comes pre-installed in the laptop's 256GB SSD.

Read more