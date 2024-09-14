This 17-inch gaming laptop deal from Acer cuts $200 off the Nitro

A gaming PC needs to be able to do a lot these days to keep up with the latest and greatest titles. Fortunately, brands like Alienware, Dell, HP, and Acer are ahead of the curve when it comes to hardware, which leads us to this exciting Target offer: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop for a new low price of $700. Normally, this model sells for as much as $800.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro

While not as advanced as some other gaming PCs, the grab-and-go Nitro is designed to deliver exceptional picture quality, solid motion clarity, and minimal lag. It all starts with the Intel Core i5 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, the beating heart and lungs of the laptop. Leveraging 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you can expect beautiful gameplay visuals, fast response times, next to no lag, and a handful of other optimizations.

The 17.3-inch IPS screen brings 1920 x 1080p resolution at up to 144Hz to the table. The screen does an excellent job at fighting off glare, and the laptop includes an HDMI 2.1 port if you want to connect it to an external monitor, TV, or projector. Additional inputs include USB, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On a full charge, the Nitro should last over six hours and take as long as one hour to recharge completely. Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and access to the NitroSense utility app, which lets you customize lighting, fan speeds, and several other functions.

While we’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, we recommend taking advantage of this offer as soon as you can! Save $200 when you purchase the Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop at Target, and make sure to look at the other great Target deals we found this week!