This Acer 27-inch QWHD gaming monitor is discounted to $145

John Alexander
The Acer Nitro 27 ED270U, with a red crystal background being displayed.
This is it. One of the first great Walmart “early access” Black Friday deals has landed and we’re here to witness it in real time. It’s the Acer Nitro 27-inch ED270U, a curved monitor for gaming, and it went on sale at noon Eastern Time on November 8th as part of an official Walmart Black Friday deal. That means that this is the good price and you can buy now. The Acer Nitro 27-inch ED270U is usually $259, but with this deal it is just $145, saving you $114. So, tap the button below to grab yours now, while supplies last, or keep reading to see our take.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 27-inch ED270U

It is easy enough to call this the first of the great gaming monitor deals of the holiday season and call it a day, but why is that so? Stats first, this is a premium monitor in that it has a fantastic WQHD (2560 x 1440p) resolution and quick 170Hz refresh rate. These factors, along with the 1ms response time of the monitor’s pixels, contribute highly to what we look for in a gaming monitor. They mean that you will be able to scrutinize tiny details in the game world as well as perceive that same game world’s reactions to your movements in incredibly fast order.

You’ll also want to consider the Acer Nitro 27-inch ED270U’s form factor. When we talked about choosing a monitor, we mentioned how curved monitors (like the Acer Nitro 27-inch ED270U) are becoming increasingly common, but were previously on the “fancy” side. If you aren’t super familiar with them yet, a curved monitor can help immerse you in your game (we recommend single player games at first to get used to it) and reduce issues like glare. That’s not to mention getting more screen on less desk space.

To try out the curved Acer Nitro 27-inch ED270U at its early Black Friday price, just tap the button below. You’ll find the Acer Nitro 27-inch ED270U for just $145, which is $114 down from the usual $259. If that’s not good enough, or you just want more options, check out these other early Black Friday monitor deals and see if you find something you like more.

