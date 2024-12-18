This Acer Nitro curved gaming monitor is just $129 at Walmart

Gamers need to look for certain features when consulting the best monitor deals: high refresh rate and low response time in particular. Quality specs here can all prove to be expensive. Fortunately, Walmart continues to have a great deal on an Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor. Normally $250, it’s down to $129 for a limited time, so you’re saving $121, which is bordering on 50% off. If you want a more immersive time while you play, this is the perfect way to gain that. Let’s take a look at all it has to offer before the deal ends very soon.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor

Owning one of the best gaming monitors is a smart idea if you want to enjoy the full benefits of your gaming PC. The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor may not be on that list, but it offers some very similar functionality. It’s a 31.5-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution, which is a great start. It also has a zero frame design so it’s easier to see from edge to edge. It has a 180Hz refresh rate, so you can enjoy fast moving images without the risk of motion blur or other things that disrupt how good your game looks.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor also utilizes AMD FreeSync Premium technology. This syncs the monitor’s frames with the GPU’s frames, so screen tearing is eliminated and you get a smooth experience. There’s also a fast response time of 1ms.

That’s all enough to make the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor better than most of the best monitors not designed specifically for gaming. On top of all that, the curved display ensures you feel more wrapped up in the action. There’s also HDR support for better imagery. It all comes together to mean whatever you play on the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor will look great.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor normally costs $250, but right now you can buy it from Walmart for $129. The huge $121 price cut is a great one to see if you’re keen to upgrade your gaming for less. The deal has been running for a while now, so it’s likely to end soon. Buy it before you miss out.