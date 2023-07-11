 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a curved 34-inch QHD gaming monitor for $300, because Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 34-inch Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor on a white background.

If you’re building your gaming PC setup with this year’s Prime Day deals, here’s a recommended choice for your display — the 34-inch Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor, which is available from Amazon for just $300 after a $60 discount on its sticker price of $360. This is the kind of screen that will give justice to the best gaming PCs, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to hurry to beat all the other shoppers. Buy it now so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor

To maximize the power of your gaming desktop, you’ll want a screen like the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor. Its 34-inch screen offers Quad HD resolution, which will allow you to better appreciate the graphics of the best PC games through sharp details and lifelike colors. The monitor also offers an up to 165Hz refresh rate, which is explained by our computer monitor buying guide as how often the images on the display are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how fast image transitions are shown.

Just like the best monitors, the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which will allow AMD’s graphics cards and APUs to control its refresh rate. This will eliminate screen-tearing, which destroys the immersive gaming experience. Speaking of immersion, the 1500R curvature of its 34-inch display will place you in the middle of your game, which is effective when you’re playing a story-driven adventure or a racing title.

Related

You’ll come out as a winner if you walk away with the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor before the ongoing Prime Day monitor deals end. You can get the 34-inch display for just $300, which will allow you to pocket savings of $60 on its original price of $360. We’re not sure if this offer will remain available until the final hours of the shopping holiday though, so you’re going to want to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible if you want to get the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Build a desktop setup with these cheap Prime Day PC deals
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

Prime Day deals present an amazing opportunity to start building your desktop computer setup because of the discounts that you can get not just from Amazon, but also from rival retailers. If you're looking for Prime Day PC deals, you've come to the right place because we've rounded up the top offers that you can shop right now. You need to decide quickly on which one to buy though, because as time passes, the higher the chance that you miss out on some of these amazing bargains.
Our favorite Prime Day PC deal

If you want a relatively affordable desktop computer that doesn't break the bank, you should check out the HP Pavilion Desktop, which is currently on sale with a $270 discount from HP that slashes its price from $1,000 to just $730. While it's not going to challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers in terms of performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 770, and 16GB of RAM, it's got more than enough power to tackle daily activities with ease. 16GB of RAM also gives plenty of memory to open multiple web browsing tabs at the same time, as well as run demanding apps like video editors, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Read more
Our favorite Prime Day laptop deals under $500 (starting at $105)
A college-aged student interacts with his HP Chromebook x360.

While a lot of folks tend to focus on high-end laptops with amazing screens, graphics cards, and so forth, a lot of consumers are looking for the basics. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals going on this Prime Day for budget-friendly laptops, whether you want them for work, school, or just something to stream your entertainment at home during your off time.
Our Favorite Deal

If you're looking for a budget-oriented laptop without any frills, this HP 14 laptop has one of our favorite Prime Day Laptop deals from Best Buy, bringing it down to just $150. It's not often you find a device with a 14-inch screen for that price, and while it only runs an HD resolution of 1366 x 768, it's not too bad for streaming content since the screen is smaller and has a higher pixel density. The screen also has a relatively small bezel with a 720p HD camera for Zoom meetings, while the overall build is quite sturdy, and very little flex on the keyboard.

Read more
Dell refurbished Prime Day sale has laptops and PCs from just $79
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Dell has its own type of Prime Day deals at the moment with some great discounts on a wide range of refurbished laptops and desktops. The focus here is very much on business-based devices that tend to have some level of cosmetic damage, but that's perfect for anyone who's been looking for Prime Day laptop deals or similar for their home office or small business. Best of all, it means that some units are just $79. All you need to do is hit the button below to see what's out there. There are hundreds of desktop computers and laptops available and you know best about what you're looking for. On the other hand, if you want some guidance, we can offer some suggestions of where to start. In all cases, keep an eye on the cosmetic grade level. A is best but if you're not too worried about damage, B will still do the job well.

What to shop for in the Dell refurbished sale
The absolute cheapest desktop computer in the Dell refurbished sale is the

Read more