If you’re building your gaming PC setup with this year’s Prime Day deals, here’s a recommended choice for your display — the 34-inch Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor, which is available from Amazon for just $300 after a $60 discount on its sticker price of $360. This is the kind of screen that will give justice to the best gaming PCs, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to hurry to beat all the other shoppers. Buy it now so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor

To maximize the power of your gaming desktop, you’ll want a screen like the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor. Its 34-inch screen offers Quad HD resolution, which will allow you to better appreciate the graphics of the best PC games through sharp details and lifelike colors. The monitor also offers an up to 165Hz refresh rate, which is explained by our computer monitor buying guide as how often the images on the display are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how fast image transitions are shown.

Just like the best monitors, the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which will allow AMD’s graphics cards and APUs to control its refresh rate. This will eliminate screen-tearing, which destroys the immersive gaming experience. Speaking of immersion, the 1500R curvature of its 34-inch display will place you in the middle of your game, which is effective when you’re playing a story-driven adventure or a racing title.

You’ll come out as a winner if you walk away with the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor before the ongoing Prime Day monitor deals end. You can get the 34-inch display for just $300, which will allow you to pocket savings of $60 on its original price of $360. We’re not sure if this offer will remain available until the final hours of the shopping holiday though, so you’re going to want to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible if you want to get the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor for cheaper than usual.

