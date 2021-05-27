  1. Computing

Acer brings a powerful update to its Predator Orion PC gaming desktops

By
Acer Predator Orion 3000

Acer has announced a refresh of two of its flagship gaming desktops, the Predator Orion 3000 and the Acer Nitro 50. The setups have been updated to include some of the latest hardware. Designed for gaming, streaming, and video editing, these prebuilt PCs might now be able to compete with some of the best gaming desktops. Acer also announced the pricing of the new gaming rigs.

In a news release made today, Acer states that both of the desktop ranges have received improvements across the board, but the biggest changes lie in the graphics cards and the processors. Both the Predator Orion 3000 and the Acer Nitro 50 now benefit from some of the latest technologies, including 11th generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, as well as RTX 30-series graphics cards.

The first of the two updated gaming desktops, the Predator Orion 3000, is going to be decked out with top-notch components all neatly packaged into a large case.  The design screams “gamer,” and it is all about sharp angles and soft RGB lighting. It’s definitely a modern setup and looks exactly like what you’d expect from a high-end gaming rig, with a lot of focus placed on proper airflow. In addition to the roomy interior, you’ll find a 92mm custom-engineered FrostBlade fan that should hopefully keep the temperatures in check.

The processor has been upgraded to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, and the GPU is now an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. This is combined with up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory. When customizing the rig, customers can choose to add up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage as well as up to 6TB HDD. You can also customize the front of the case to add extra vertical light bars.

Acer Nitro 50

When it comes to the Nitro 50 (N50-120 and N50-620), it differs from the Predator in one major way — it lets you pick between AMD and Intel. You’re given the choice between an AMD Ryzen 9 5900-series and a Core i7 processor. In both models, this is paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. The similarities don’t stop there — you can add up to 64GB of dual-channel 3200MHz RAM, up to 3TB of storage, and an M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD.

One cool feature that the metal-cased Nitro 50 comes with is the wireless charging pad. It’s not a part of the setup by default, but if you choose to add it to the desktop, you’ll be able to charge all mobile devices that support the Qi standard. Acer promises that you’ll recharge your device in less than 60 minutes using Nitro’s wireless pad.

All three of the new releases are set to hit the market in North America sometime in July this year. Acer announced that the Predator Orion 3000 will be priced at $1,199 and the Nitro 50 will cost a mere $949. This makes these desktops surprisingly affordable when you consider how solid their specs are.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the prices Acer announced are just the starting brackets. Depending on the number of customization options you might use, you may have to shell out more if you’ll want to get your hands on one of Acer’s new releases.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Newegg deals for June 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

These 3 new Predator gaming displays are large, fast, and ungodly expensive

acer three predator gaming monitors x28 x38s cg437ks k m79i6a

Acer’s new Swift X is an ultrathin laptop with the RTX 3050 Ti under the hood

acer launches new swift x and travelmate p6 laptops sfx14 41g 02

Acer launches the first 17-inch Chromebook, and it’s just $380

acer launches 17 inch chromebook model 317 cb317 1h t lifestyle 01

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE hands-on review: A display from the future

acer predator triton 500 se hands on 1

Acer’s oddest laptop, the ConceptD 7 Ezel, just got a powerful upgrade

acer conceptd 7 ezel rtx 3080 laptop 5 pro cn516 72p lifestyle 01 720x720

Alienware Memorial Day Sale 2021: HUGE discounts on gaming laptops

best hdr monitors alienware aw5520qf

Computex 2021: Here’s what to expect from Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and more

amd 7nm radeon rx 5000 navi ryzen 3 zen 2 computex lisa su screen 1

The biggest problems with Windows 10, and how to fix them

Windows 10 home screen

Nvidia nets at least $400 million per year from cryptocurrency mining

rtx 3080 07

Dell may have won the Memorial Day sales with this laptop deal

dell inspiron 14 deal memorial day sale 2021

Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

best memorial day sales 2020

The best printers for 2021

Epson Surecolor P400 review