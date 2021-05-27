Acer has announced a refresh of two of its flagship gaming desktops, the Predator Orion 3000 and the Acer Nitro 50. The setups have been updated to include some of the latest hardware. Designed for gaming, streaming, and video editing, these prebuilt PCs might now be able to compete with some of the best gaming desktops. Acer also announced the pricing of the new gaming rigs.

In a news release made today, Acer states that both of the desktop ranges have received improvements across the board, but the biggest changes lie in the graphics cards and the processors. Both the Predator Orion 3000 and the Acer Nitro 50 now benefit from some of the latest technologies, including 11th generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, as well as RTX 30-series graphics cards.

The first of the two updated gaming desktops, the Predator Orion 3000, is going to be decked out with top-notch components all neatly packaged into a large case. The design screams “gamer,” and it is all about sharp angles and soft RGB lighting. It’s definitely a modern setup and looks exactly like what you’d expect from a high-end gaming rig, with a lot of focus placed on proper airflow. In addition to the roomy interior, you’ll find a 92mm custom-engineered FrostBlade fan that should hopefully keep the temperatures in check.

The processor has been upgraded to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, and the GPU is now an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. This is combined with up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory. When customizing the rig, customers can choose to add up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage as well as up to 6TB HDD. You can also customize the front of the case to add extra vertical light bars.

When it comes to the Nitro 50 (N50-120 and N50-620), it differs from the Predator in one major way — it lets you pick between AMD and Intel. You’re given the choice between an AMD Ryzen 9 5900-series and a Core i7 processor. In both models, this is paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. The similarities don’t stop there — you can add up to 64GB of dual-channel 3200MHz RAM, up to 3TB of storage, and an M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD.

One cool feature that the metal-cased Nitro 50 comes with is the wireless charging pad. It’s not a part of the setup by default, but if you choose to add it to the desktop, you’ll be able to charge all mobile devices that support the Qi standard. Acer promises that you’ll recharge your device in less than 60 minutes using Nitro’s wireless pad.

All three of the new releases are set to hit the market in North America sometime in July this year. Acer announced that the Predator Orion 3000 will be priced at $1,199 and the Nitro 50 will cost a mere $949. This makes these desktops surprisingly affordable when you consider how solid their specs are.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the prices Acer announced are just the starting brackets. Depending on the number of customization options you might use, you may have to shell out more if you’ll want to get your hands on one of Acer’s new releases.

Editors' Recommendations