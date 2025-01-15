 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This phenomenal Acer gaming laptop is $450 off at Best Buy

By
Good Deal The Acer Predator Helios on a white background.
Acer

With the recent announcement of the Nvidia RTX 50-series of GPUs launching from the end of this month, we’re spotting some great gaming laptop deals for all things 40-series. While they may soon no longer be the latest hardware, they’re still going to offer exceptional gaming performance for a long time to come. One highlight is being able to buy the Acer Predator Helios 18 at Best Buy for $2,550 instead of $3,000. Packed with high-end hardware, here’s why it’s one of the best laptop deals around.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Helios

The Acer Predator Helios is a supremely powerful gaming PC that is sure to rival pretty much all the best gaming laptops out there. It uses a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with packing 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. If we were being picky, maybe more RAM or storage would have been perfect, but this is still pretty great. Alongside that, there’s a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU which is near impossible to beat (until the 50-series launches).

Adding to the highlights, the Acer Predator Helios also has a huge 18-inch screen. Its display is a WQXGA mini-LED one with a 250Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1,000 nits of brightness. It means less of a need for one of the best gaming monitors although bear in mind this makes it quite a bulky laptop.

Related

Elsewhere, the convenient features keep coming with the Acer Predator Helios, including Magkey 3.0 keycaps, which provide distinctive tactile feedback as well as a great looking LED glow. There’s also Wi-Fi 7 support, AI-assisted noise reduction for the three microphone setup, and a heap of other adjustments that rival those seen from the best gaming laptop brands. It all comes together to mean you can play the latest games in style, but you can also use this laptop well for content creation or any other demanding tasks while on the move.

Packed with all the things you could want, the Acer Predator Helios is an exceptional gaming laptop at a great discount. Normally priced at $3,000, it’s down to $2,550 for a limited time at Best Buy. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Security software deal worth checking out: 55% off Incogni

How many scam calls have you gotten this week? Scam calls are getting so common that a lot of people have opted to stop answering the phone if they don’t recognize the number on caller ID. These scammers are finding you because your data leaked somewhere. What if we told you there was a way to get your personal data removed from the internet?

That’s what Incogni does. It removes your information from data broker databases. Throughout your yearly subscription, Incogni will continuously check for your data and scrub it away. You’ll start getting fewer scam calls within a week.

Right now, a year of Incogni is 50% off. That means removing your data will only cost you $90 for a full year, or $7.49 per month. Use code DIGITALDEAL at checkout.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Get a RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop for $475 off at Best Buy
Someone using the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16.

Best Buy often has many of the best laptop deals around, and that’s certainly the case today. Right now, you can buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 OLED gaming laptop for $1,525. Normally priced at $2,000, this deal brings its price down to just $1,525, saving you $475 off its sticker price. It’s packed with great hardware, including a super sweet-looking OLED screen. One of the most tempting gaming laptop deals around, this is perfect for anyone short on space or keen to game on the move. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop
Considered to be one of the best gaming laptop brands around, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop highlights why the brand is so well respected. The laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. More memory would have been appreciated here, but it’s not a dealbreaker, given its price point.

Read more
Immerse yourself for less with this Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor deal
The Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor on a white background.

Looking for great monitor deals to go alongside your gaming rig? Dell is the place to go. Today, it has the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor for $200 off. The impressive screen normally costs $900, but right now, you can buy it for just $700, which is a much more affordable price point to level up your gaming setup. The screen is perfect for connecting to your high-end gaming PC or console as it’s packed with great features, which means you’ll get the best from your gaming time. Here's why this deal is too good to pass up on.

Why you should buy the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor
Buying one of the best monitors doesn’t really cut it when it comes to gaming, as you need more fast-paced related features. With the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor, you get what you’d expect from the best gaming monitors compared to those aimed at work. A veritable checklist of all the essentials, the 27-inch screen is a QD-OLED panel, so you get all the benefits of an OLED panel, such as deep blacks and vibrant colors, along with a brighter picture than standard OLED.

Read more
Grab this Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 for $400 off
The Alienware m16 R2 on a white desk.

Dell continues its reign of having some of the best gaming laptop deals around with a sizeable $400 off the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop right now. Normally costing $1,900, it’s down to just $1,500 right now — it’s the kind of gaming laptop I’m certainly tempted to add to my cart. If you’re in the market for a new and highly portable gaming laptop, keep reading and learn all about what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, with its M-series being the most powerful range to choose from. That ethos is reflected in the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, which packs a strong punch for this price. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It continues the trend of making us wish that 32GB of RAM was more standard, but otherwise, you can’t really fault this spec for the price.

Read more