This phenomenal Acer gaming laptop is $450 off at Best Buy

With the recent announcement of the Nvidia RTX 50-series of GPUs launching from the end of this month, we’re spotting some great gaming laptop deals for all things 40-series. While they may soon no longer be the latest hardware, they’re still going to offer exceptional gaming performance for a long time to come. One highlight is being able to buy the Acer Predator Helios 18 at Best Buy for $2,550 instead of $3,000. Packed with high-end hardware, here’s why it’s one of the best laptop deals around.

The Acer Predator Helios is a supremely powerful gaming PC that is sure to rival pretty much all the best gaming laptops out there. It uses a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with packing 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. If we were being picky, maybe more RAM or storage would have been perfect, but this is still pretty great. Alongside that, there’s a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU which is near impossible to beat (until the 50-series launches).

Adding to the highlights, the Acer Predator Helios also has a huge 18-inch screen. Its display is a WQXGA mini-LED one with a 250Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1,000 nits of brightness. It means less of a need for one of the best gaming monitors although bear in mind this makes it quite a bulky laptop.

Elsewhere, the convenient features keep coming with the Acer Predator Helios, including Magkey 3.0 keycaps, which provide distinctive tactile feedback as well as a great looking LED glow. There’s also Wi-Fi 7 support, AI-assisted noise reduction for the three microphone setup, and a heap of other adjustments that rival those seen from the best gaming laptop brands. It all comes together to mean you can play the latest games in style, but you can also use this laptop well for content creation or any other demanding tasks while on the move.

Packed with all the things you could want, the Acer Predator Helios is an exceptional gaming laptop at a great discount. Normally priced at $3,000, it’s down to $2,550 for a limited time at Best Buy. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

