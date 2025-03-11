 Skip to main content
Grab a $550 discount on this Acer gaming laptop with RTX 4070

B&H Photo Video isn’t the usual source for gaming laptop deals, but it’s currently offering the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 with a $550 discount that brings its price down to $1,300 from $1,850 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, but you’re going to want to take advantage of it if you want a powerful gaming laptop at a relatively affordable price. You should hurry, as the savings may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is a premium gaming laptop with a sleek design that matches its dependable performance. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. This machine won’t have any trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and it’s going to be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

The 14.5-inch screen of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 maintains its portability if you like gaming on the go, but it will still let you fully appreciate your favorite titles’ graphics with its 3072 x 1920 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop ships with a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and it’s got a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, and two USB-A ports for connecting all the accessories that you need at the same time.

Not all laptop deals are designed to meet the needs of gamers, so you’ll need to be careful in deciding what to buy for your next gaming laptop if you don’t want to be disappointed. That certainly won’t happen with the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14, which is on sale from B&H Photo Video at $550 off. From its sticker price of $1,850, it’s down to $1,300, which is actually a good price for a device of this caliber. We highly recommend completing your purchase of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop right now though, as the discount may disappear at ay moment.

