  1. Computing

Acer’s Predator gaming laptops get update to latest Intel, Nvidia silicon

By
Acer has refreshed its Predator and Nitro gaming laptops with the latest silicon from Intel and Nvidia. The Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300, and Nitro 5 gaming notebooks will now ship with Intel’s 11th Gen Core H-series processors and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPUs, including the latest GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, which the company just announced.

Nvidia’s entry-level RTX 3050 GPUs should help the starting configurations of these gaming notebooks stay relatively more affordable, while enthusiast gamers can choose from upgraded configurations that top out with an RTX 3080.

In addition to the under-the-hood upgrades, Acer is also updating the laptop’s displays, which should help gamers stay on top of the action. The new panels take advantage of the performance boost that Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000 mobile series discrete graphics provides, and users will benefit from up to a blazing-fast 360Hz FHD panel or a 165Hz QHD panel on both Predator laptops. The Nitro 5 will come with a configuration that tops out with a 165Hz QHD screen.

Coupled with Intel’s H-series processors, Acer stated that the CPU clock speed can reach frequencies up to 5GHz. The Core H on the Predator Triton can reach 4.6GHz clock speeds, and that laptop can be configured with up to an RTX 3080 GPU alongside 32GB of DDR4 memory for serious performance in a package that measures just 0.78-inch thick. To keep things cool, Acer is equipping the laptop with its proprietary 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans with metal blades and a bionic wing top design for 55% better airflow than a comparable plastic fan design. DTS X:Ultra audio tuning and Thunderbolt 4 round out the key features.

The Predator Triton will be available in July with a starting price of $1,699.

The Predator Helios uses the same 5th Gen Aer0Blade 3D cooling system and pairs Intel’s H series processor with up to an RTX 3070 GPU. The larger 17-inch Helios also comes with a Vortex Flow Design concept made to generate aerodynamic flows to the CPU and GPU to keep things cool, Acer claims. The Helios also comes with dedicated Turbo key for instant overclocking. Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C support are also present on this laptop model. Pricing has not been announced yet.

The Nitro 5 packs in Intel’s Core H processor alongside Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 GPU in a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch configuration. The design comes with an 80% screen-to-body ratio, so bezels are relatively minimal on this notebook. The Nitro 5 comes with a keyboard with deep 1.6mm key travel, an all-black trackpad, and RGB zones for the keys.

The Nitro will be available in June. The 15-inch model starts at $1,099, while the larger 17-inch model will be $100 less.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 bring ray tracing and DLSS to $799 gaming laptops

nvidia brings ray tracing to masses with rtx 3050 ti 1

Lenovo updates popular Legion gaming laptops with new Intel and Nvidia hardware

lenovo legion gaming laptop rtx 3000 series 5i front facing right

MSI’s Creator Z16 is finally the MacBook Pro competitor we’ve been waiting for

msi creator z16 macbook pro rival youve been waiting for 2 1

Intel teases up to 230-frames-per-second gaming on upcoming 11th-gen laptops

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

You won’t believe how cheap the iPad Pro 12.9 is at Amazon today

tablet deals you can shop before prime day 2020 apple ipad pro silver

Best cheap Dell laptop deals and sales for May 2021

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best cheap SSD deals for May 2021

OCZ SATA SSD

Best cheap desktop computer deals for May 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

Best cheap Adobe Photoshop deals for May 2021

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

Best cheap laptop deals for May 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for May 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Best cheap laser printer deals for May 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

The best cheap Razer deals for May 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced