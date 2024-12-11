 Skip to main content
Get a Copilot+ laptop for under $1,000 with this Best Buy deal

Microsoft’s Copilot is an amazing AI assistant, and Copilot+ PCs and laptops are designed to take advantage of the technology. The Acer Swift 14 AI is an excellent example, and it’s available from Best Buy with a huge $400 discount that slashes its price from $1,200 to only $800. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, but if you want to make sure that you buy this powerful machine for less than $1,000, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Acer Swift 14 AI

The Acer Swift 14 AI is a Copilot+ laptop that’s made by one of the best laptop brands, so you can be sure you’re getting a high-quality device. With Microsoft’s Copilot running on the laptop itself, you’ll receive faster response times from the AI with enhanced security, for tasks such as finding documents and web pages using Recall, generating and editing images, and translating between languages in real-time. The Acer Swift 14 AI can handle these functions because it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno Graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

Another major feature of the Acer Swift 14 AI, as we described in our review, is its “exceptionally long-lasting battery life.” This makes the laptop pretty portable, as it’s also compact with its 14.5-inch screen with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Acer Swift 14 AI ships with Windows 11 Home, which is pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD that will provide you with lots of storage space for all of your projects.

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you should think about going for one that’s built for Microsoft’s Copilot. The Acer Swift 14 AI, a Copilot+ laptop, should be at the top of your list because it’s on sale from Best Buy for just $800, for savings of $400 on its sticker price of $1,200. The discount may end at any moment though, so you better hurry if you’re interested in this offer. Push forward with your transaction for the Acer Swift 14 AI laptop immediately, as you may miss out on this special price if you wait too long.

