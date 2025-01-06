Acer has its own take on the Mac mini and iMac

Amont Acer’s CES 2025 offerings, there are a few clear Apple competitors: the Aspire AIO (all-in-one) desktop series and the Revo Box mini PC. All are Copilot+ PCs equipped with integrated neural processing units (NPUs) aimed at being boosted through AI acceleration — at least, in theory.

The lineup includes two different AIO desktops, the Aspire C series and the Aspire S series. A key difference between them is that the Aspire S models are powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and Intel Arc graphics, while the Aspire C models use AMD Ryzen AI 9 processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

With a sleek white exterior and a small camera built into the bezel, the Aspire S series is designed to be super slim and minimalist. The C series, on the other hand, comes in black and has a larger camera that sits on top of the monitor. It’s more powerful, but still aims to be stylish and slim.

One obvious win for the Aspire C and Aspire S AIO desktops over the recently released iMacs is that both offer 24-inch and 27-inch variants. While Apple fans are still holding out for a 27-inch variant of an iMac Pro, right now, a 24-inch screen is all they can get.

Both the Aspire S and C series also offer touch panel options and both cameras allow secure face recognition login. The S models provide up to 32GB of RAM and the C series can have up to 64GB. All models have two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Both the 24-inch and 27-inch offerings have a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 250 nits of brightness.

The M4 Mac mini competitor is called the Acer Revo Rox AI and it weighs just 1.10 pounds — about 0.37 pounds lighter than the lightest Mac mini configuration. It’s almost exactly the same size and shape as the the Mac mini — just 0.16 inches bigger in width and depth and 0.31 inches shorter in height.

With Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc Graphics, up to 32GB of memory, and up to 1TB of storage, it’s designed for common daily tasks with an extra sprinkling of AI. They won’t have the extra power that the M4 Pro version of the Mac mini has, of course. The PC’s display ports include a DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.1, a USB 4 Type-C, and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports.

Each of these new desktops comes with “Acer Intelligence Space,” a hub that provides the best AI tools for your hardware to optimize performance, generate images, and enhance gameplay. They also come with a wireless keyboard and mouse in matching colors.

At the time of writing, Acer has not published final pricing or availability information for these new products.