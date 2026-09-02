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Acer’s new ePaper monitor wants to make your screen time more comfortable

No blue light, no glare, just paper-like vibes for your next work session.

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acer monitor EP130K drawing
Acer
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 1 hour ago

At its press conference during IFA 2026 in Berlin, Acer unveiled a big lineup of new gadgets, from tablets to routers to a projector. As an e-reader enthusiast, the one product that caught my eye is the Acer EP130K, a portable ePaper monitor built for people who spend hours staring at screens.

What makes the EP130K different from a regular monitor?

Unlike your typical LCD or OLED display, the EP130K skips the backlight entirely. That means no blue light and no glare. You will also get a better viewing experience when working outdoors or in harsh ambient lighting conditions. The monitor is targeting people who read and write a lot, or spend hours on end working with a screen.

acer monitor EP130K in hand
Acer

You also get touch support right on the display, so you can use a stylus or your finger to write, sketch, or navigate. The monitor can switch between color and black-and-white modes depending on what you’re doing.

acer monitor EP130K reading
Acer

It features a 3200 x 2400 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is impressive for an ePaper panel. Most ePaper displays feel sluggish owing to their lower refresh rate. But the EP130K, with its 60Hz refresh rate, means you won’t notice dropped frames and have a comfortable experience whether you are working or watching media. 

Why would you want an ePaper monitor anyway?

If you’ve ever felt eye strain from staring at a bright screen all day, an ePaper monitor might be worth considering. The EP130K connects with a single USB Type-C cable that handles power, video, and data together, so setup stays simple. 

acer monitor EP130K single USB power
Acer

It also has bi-stability, meaning the image stays on screen even after you unplug it. This makes it a good reference monitor, as you can open a document, unplug it, and keep referencing it without the monitor consuming any power.

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Acer didn’t share pricing or availability yet, but if you’re an e-paper enthusiast, this is one worth keeping an eye on.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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