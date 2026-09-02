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Acer’s new Vero 16 proves repairable laptops don’t have to feel like a compromise

Acer's new Vero 16 pairs a tool-free, repairable chassis with flagship Intel hardware and a 16-inch OLED display.

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Acer
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Acer’s Vero series has spent several generations building a reputation for eco-conscious PCs. At IFA 2026 in Berlin, Acer gave the line its biggest update yet with the new Vero 16, a laptop that pairs deep repairability with genuinely capable hardware, marking a big step up from earlier Vero models. The redesigned notebook combines a serviceable, recycled-aluminum chassis with Intel’s latest Core Ultra chips and a 16-inch OLED display.

Easier repairs, longer lifespan

With the latest Vero model, Acer has leveled up its sustainability approach from 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) to 4R, adding repairability as a core design principle. The Vero 16 features a tool-free access latch on the bottom cover that gives users easier access to internal components and lets them quickly replace the battery and SSD. Removable I/O port covers and a detachable hinge round out the repair-friendly design, making routine fixes simpler than on most laptops. Acer says the chassis is built to support processor upgrades for at least two hardware generations, a rare promise in a market built around replacing entire machines rather than fixing them.

Acer Vero 16 lifestyle image
Acer

On the durability front, the Vero 16 is certified to MIL-STD-810H standards and finished with a solvent-free powder coating that cuts volatile organic compound emissions while resisting wear better than standard paint. The top and palm rest covers use a mix of 50 percent post-industrial recycled aluminum and 50 percent low-carbon aluminum, and the laptop will ship in 100 percent recyclable packaging.

Flagship specs and on-device AI

Acer has paired that repair-friendly design with high-end hardware. The Vero 16 can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage. A 71Wh battery backs up the specs for all-day use. As a Copilot+ PC, the laptop supports on-device AI features like Live Captions, Cocreator, and Acer’s own PurifiedView and Purified Voice tools for calls and video meetings.

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Display options include a 16-inch 3K WQXGA+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus two 16-inch WUXGA OLED versions, one with touch support, for lower-tier configurations. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Acer hasn’t announced pricing, but the Vero 16 is set to launch in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa starting in the first quarter of 2027, with exact specs and pricing varying by region.

If the repairability claims hold up in real-world use, the Vero 16 could give Framework stiff competition in a space it’s largely had to itself. Acer’s spec sheet checks a lot of the boxes on paper, and we’re excited to see how the laptop performs once it hits the shelves next year.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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