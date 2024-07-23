Adobe has announced a significant update to Illustrator’s generative AI features that designers should appreciate. The headlining new feature is Generative Shape Fill, which add vector to shapes using just text.

Adobe demoed the feature in a briefing to the press, using the prompt “cute 3D robot” to fill in some basic shapes with vector details. The feature even lets you set the shape strength, detail level, color and tone, and style references.

Recommended Videos

Like all of the vector-based AI features, this can all be edited, unlike something like Generative Fill in Photoshop.

Taking this idea a step further, Adobe is also announcing Text to Pattern. Again, using a text prompt like “flora and fauna on navy blue,” you can quickly fill a shape with a pattern of seamless vectors.

Lastly, there’s Retype, which seems like a huge timesaver for designers that work with fonts and text. Retype can create vector fonts from a JPEG image and match it to similar fonts already in your library. It’ll even auto-fill the background of the image you pulled the text out of.

These features are still in beta and are based on the Firefly Vector 2 Model, an update to the original model that debuted last year. There are a couple of new non-generative AI features in this release as well, which, arguably, might be even more useful for professional designers.

One of the most useful of these is Mock-Up, which can automatically map graphics and logos onto real-life objects. Want to see what a logo looks like on a coffee mug? It’s never been easier. Mock-up understands depth, curling your graphics around whatever shape is in the image. The feature can found under Object > Mock up. Once created, you can even access the panel with some preloaded object examples, such as shirts or hats.

Secondly, you’ve got a new Dimension Tool, which plots precise sizing to lines in an illustration. You can grab any line and instantly have printer-ready measurements, whether for fashion patterns, architectural drawings, or packaging.

In addition to the new Illustrator updates, Adobe is also announcing a new “Generate Image” feature in Photoshop, which is powered by the Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model.

“Creativity is a uniquely human trait and our mission is to deliver the most innovative tools that accelerate ideation and inspire the creative community to unlock their imagination,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe. “These new innovations in Illustrator and Photoshop are built directly into designers’ workflows, allowing them to work faster and focus on what they do best — drawing, designing, and bringing their creative visions to life.”