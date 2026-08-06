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Adobe is putting its entire creative ecosystem inside ChatGPT with one unified plugin

Popular tools like Photoshop, Premiere, and Firefly are just a prompt away.

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A lot of my friends spent too many hours bouncing back and forth between ChatGPT and Photoshop, trying to turn an idea into a vision. Adobe just closed that gap. 

The company has launched a single plugin that can pull over 70 of its creative and productivity tools directly into your chat with ChatGPT.

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So what can you actually do with this plugin?

Instead of separate Adobe connectors like before, ChatGPT users now get one unified plugin that covers a variety of Adobe tools, including Photoshop, Premiere, Firefly, and Lightroom, among others. 

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You can simply describe what you want, and the ChatGPT plugin figures out which Adobe tools are required to fulfill the request. Then, it invokes those tools behind the scenes to get you there, without any manual back-and-forth whatsoever. 

Practical examples Adobe’s highlighting include applying one consistent visual style across a batch of product photos, saving the results straight to Creative Cloud, or turning a single strong shot into a packaging mockup without opening anything else.

What about video and document work?

You can hand ChatGPT a long video recording, ask it to create a highlight reel, then have it reformatted for YouTube Shorts. Instagram Reels, or a TikTok video. Document and design work benefits too, letting you pull from thousands of templates and swap in your own copy and colors, 

You can also animate the result for social media or export it as a print-ready PDF. Despite ChatGPT being able to invoke the most popular Adobe tools and getting some of the most tedious work done via a natural language command, Adobe’s clear that this isn’t meant to replace its full apps entirely, and I can see why.

While you can expect ChatGPT to get a quick first draft by handing off the required task to Photoshop, Premiere, or Express, the chatbot doesn’t guarantee pixel-perfect results for creative designs or deeper video editing. 

To me, it sounds like Adobe simply wants to consolidate all its ChatGPT connectors into one solid plugin to save the users’ time and effort. On OpenAI’s end, this ensures that ChatGPT users aren’t exiting the chatbot the moment they need something that’s not text or research.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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