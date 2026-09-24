Adobe just made Claude far more useful for PDFs by bringing Acrobat tools directly into the chat

I do most of my writing and editing inside Claude these days. However, working with a PDF, especially the long ones, usually involves stepping outside the chat to Acrobat and hopping back and forth between the apps.

Adobe just closed that gap by adding Acrobat tools into its Claude plugin, alongside a hands-on PDF editor. It’s also releasing a couple of handy tools for Google Gemini, ones that will remain accessible from within the chat.

So what’s actually new for Claude users?

The Adobe for Claude plugin now folds Acrobat into its existing lineup for the first time, pushing the total past 80 tools across Acrobat, Express, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, InDesign, and Adobe Stock.

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In practice, that means you can organize PDFs by deleting, combining, or splitting pages, redact sensitive information, and convert files to other formats, all without leaving the chat.

All you have to do is add the plugin, or it updates automatically if you’ve already got it installed. For more hands-on control, a new interactive editor lets you reorder pages, edit text, and mark up documents with comments and highlights.

At the same time, a Document Review skill has Claude analyze a file and add recommendations directly in the editor. In Express designs, you can also select and adjust images, copy, colors, and fonts individually instead of regenerating the whole layout.

What’s different about the Gemini version?

As part of its broader connected app push, Adobe is also adding some of its popular tools, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Express, and Firefly, inside Gemini to polish product photos, reformat designs for social, and customize Express templates.

“Now, anyone can create, edit, and bring their ideas to life right in the chat,” says Google’s Neal Pancholi. It’s live globally today, across every Gemini plan.

For those catching up, Adobe’s Claude plugin isn’t new. It launched earlier this year. In my experience jumping between separate PDF and design tools, folding Acrobat into that plugin is the practically useful half of today’s news.