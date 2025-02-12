 Skip to main content
Adobe Lightroom and Camera Raw are getting two new AI editing features

Adaptive Profiles in Adobe Lightroom
Adobe announced at its Max Japan 2025 design conference a pair of new AI editing tools for its Lightroom and Camera Raw applications designed to reduce the tedious repetition of many common tasks.

First off, Adaptive Profiles, which technically debuted last fall, is now generally available in both Lightroom and Camera Raw for color and monochrome HDR images. Per Adobe, Adaptive Profiles, “dynamically adjust the tones and colors of your photos, creating an enhanced, yet realistic, starting point for further editing.” But rather than apply the same pre-set enhancements to every image it is applied to, Adaptive Profiles uses AI to analyze each image and optimize its adjustments including Exposure, Shadows, Highlights, Color Mixer, and Curves.

Distraction Removal, on the other hand, is currently available in Early Access for Camera Raw users but is coming soon to Lightroom. It detects and removes distracting elements within an image photo, such as reflections in windows, crowds, or people photobombing in the background.

Adobe is also rolling out a new feature that is sure to save photographers time, effort, and potentially their sanity. The new Find Duplicates feature has arrived in Early Access for Lightroom on the web users that tracks down and removes duplicate images within its library so that users don’t inadvertently start editing the wrong shot. Find Duplicates is being bundled under the Clean Up tool, which can also find and remove blurred images and screenshots.

You’ll soon find it easier to share the photos you take through Lightroom mobile for iOS, thanks to a few new updates that are being released. The app, for example, will now auto-generate shareable links that you can be viewed by anyone you send them to, regardless of if they have Lightroom themselves. That link generation process will also be 75% faster than before. You’ll be able to quickly designate how and where your images will be shared — whether that’s copying the link, sharing over social media, or sending them directly
to your contacts. There’s no word yet on when these sharing features will arrive on the Google and Samsung Lightroom apps.

