Adobe’s new AI assistant will finally demystify your phone contract

Adobe announced a new multimodal capability for its Acrobat AI Assistant that can analyze legal documents to “demystify complex language, summarize key terms and identify differences across multiple contracts,” all with a single click. It’s called, unsurprisingly, Contracts AI.

Contracts is capable of interpreting both digital and scanned documents, automatically identifying contracts as such. The system then “tailors the experience, generating a contract overview, surfacing key terms in a single click … and recommending questions specific to customers’ documents,” according to the announcement post.

The AI will also create summaries of the contract’s contents, presenting that information to the user in clear and concise language with clickable, verifiable citations. The system can review up to 10 different contracts at a time, allowing the user to quickly find and address discrepancies between them. Users can even e-sign their completed contracts directly within the Acrobat app itself.

The company recently conducted a “survey” of Acrobat users that found nearly 70% of consumers and more than 60% of small and medium business owners have, at some point, signed contracts without knowing or understanding all of the stipulated terms. “Contracts AI makes agreements easier to understand and compare and citations help customers verify responses, all while keeping their data safe,” Abhigyan Modi, SVP of Adobe Document Cloud, said in a press release.

Per Adobe, Acrobat’s AI features “are governed by data security protocols and developed in alignment with Adobe’s AI Ethics processes.” As such, the company does not train its generative models using its customer data and bans third-party developers from using Adobe data on models of their own. The new Contracts feature is available as a $5 per month add-on subscription through either the free Reader app or the paid Acrobat app. It’s currently only accessible on the desktop and web in English. The company is working to expand the AI’s language options but has not specified a timeline for that yet.