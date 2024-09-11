Adobe previewed its upcoming video AI tools, part of the Firefly video model the company announced in April, in a newly released YouTube post. The features (and model) are expected to arrive by the end of the year and be available on both the Premiere Pro beta app, as well as on a free website.

The company highlighted three new features that are currently in private beta but will be ready for public release later this year: Generative Extend, Text to Video, and Image to Video. Generative Extend will lengthen any input video by up to two seconds, while the Text and Image to Video functions allow users to generate high-definition, five-second-long clips using word and picture prompts.

You can then edit and modify those videos, adjusting camera controls to change the camera angles, their motion, and the shooting distance. And unlike Grok, Firefly’s guardrails will block the generation of content that includes nudity, drugs, and alcohol.

Generative Extend will arrive later this year as part of Premiere Pro beta, while Text and Image to Video will be available on Firefly’s website. The latter two should be available to free tier users, though likely with usage limits. The company reportedly plans to eventually integrate the video generation features into the rest of its Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express applications.

Adobe bills Firefly’s image and video generations as “commercially safe,” the model having been trained exclusively on licensed, public domain, and Adobe Stock content.

From the teaser video above, Firefly’s upcoming video capabilities appear equivalent to OpenAI’s Sora (itself still unreleased), Kuaishou Technology’s Kling, and Runay’s Gen-3 Alpha model. It certainly looks significantly better, and far less hallucinatory, than what the bevy of free video generators currently available on the internet can produce.

Midjourney is also reportedly working on a text-to-video model. CEO and Founder David Holz, in an “Office Hour” Discord session in December 2023, announced that the model would be released in “a few months,” though no updates have been released since then.