After Google, Apple may quietly turn iCloud+ into a tiered AI subscription

iOS 27’s fifth beta quietly shows something Apple only hinted at during its last earnings call: paying for a higher iCloud+ tier unlocks more access to Apple Intelligence features, starting with your smart home cameras.

So how is this actually showing up right now?

Tech journalist Stephen Robles notes that using the Home app in the fifth developer beta of iOS 27 now displays exactly how many HomeKit Secure Video cameras qualify for AI-generated video summaries based on your specific iCloud+ tier (via MacRumors).

iOS 27 Beta 5 in the Home App tells you how many cameras get Apple Intelligence features. I thought I was on the highest iCloud plan, but *apparently* not! pic.twitter.com/WkbgD5Opon — Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) August 11, 2026

Robles’ setup reveals that despite having 8TB of combined storage (6TB from a plan plus 2TB from Apple One), he was eligible for video summaries for up to 15 cameras, suggesting that bundled storage provides higher camera caps.

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He also shares a screenshot of a new “upgrade your iCloud+ plan for more Apple Intelligence” prompt. From what’s visible in the beta so far, upgrading to the maximum 12TB tier appears to offer a higher camera limit, though limits for everything in between remain unclear.

Does this go beyond just smart home camera features?

Apple confirmed the tiering extends further, with select iCloud+ plans providing increased daily usage limits for other new Apple Intelligence features. The company specifically mentions higher image generation in the Image Playground app, though exact per-tier caps haven’t been published yet.

The company’s reasoning is straightforward. These features run on expensive “powerful server models,” so they are limiting them to paid iCloud tiers. Apple plans to share final details with the public release of iOS 27.

The development lands weeks after Apple already raised iCloud+ prices by as much as 55% across eight countries. From where I’m seeing this, iClouds+ is quickly becoming less about cloud storage and more about how much AI Apple is willing to give you, an approach that Google has embraced for years with its tiered Gemini features access.