 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AI chatbots will agree and misinform if you just put a little pressure, warns research

ChatGPT 3.5 proved the most vulnerable when false claims were repeated over and over

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Claude AI on an iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

AI chatbots have a well-documented habit of hallucinating information and sometimes agreeing with users even when they are wrong. A new study suggests that simply refusing to take no for an answer can make the problem worse.

Researchers from the University of Arizona tested seven AI models, including GPT-3.5, GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gemini 1.5 Pro, Llama 3 70B, and DeepSeek-R1. Instead of judging them from a single response, researchers kept conversations going while repeatedly feeding the models information they knew was false.

Recommended Videos

The study used 100 false statements covering everything from obvious nonsense to much more obscure information. Researchers then repeated the misinformation as many as 50 times during the same conversation to see whether the chatbot would eventually give in and agree.

Computer, Electronics, Pc
Paulo Vargas / Digital Trends

Keep repeating a lie, and AI may eventually agree

None of the seven models was completely immune. ChatGPT 3.5 proved the most vulnerable to repeated misinformation, affirming false statements in 12.3% of interactions. Claude 3.5 Sonnet sat at the other end at just 0.08%, while GPT-4o and GPT-4o-mini remained below 1%.

ChatGPT 3.5 initially rejected 96 out of 100 false claims. After the same claims were repeated 50 times, however, it ended up agreeing with 18 of them. Researchers also noticed some models switching back and forth between agreeing and disagreeing with the exact same misinformation, a behavior they call “reverberation.”

The AI was also more vulnerable when the subject was obscure and had relatively little information available online. The researchers found a statistically significant connection between informational obscurity and misinformation acceptance during the repetition tests.

OpenAI logo on Microsoft surface
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Arguing with AI produced some strange results

Researchers also tried pushing the chatbots with increasingly argumentative responses. Most models actually held up fairly well, but DeepSeek-R1 was a major exception. Its misinformation affirmation rate jumped from 1% during simple repetition to 22.2% under argumentative pressure. Its frequent use of sarcasm and satire also made some responses difficult for the researchers to reliably classify.

There was some good news when the models were given a fresh chance to reconsider their own mistakes. GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini, Gemini 1.5 Pro, and DeepSeek corrected all of their previous errors, while GPT-3.5 corrected only 32%. Claude 3.5 Sonnet made very few errors in the first place, but failed to correct the four mistakes it did make, although the researchers caution that the sample is too small to draw strong conclusions.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Windows 11 is about to turn on a setting that could hurt gaming performance
Microsoft will start enabling Memory Integrity on more Windows 11 PCs in October
A gaming PC with RGB synced lights running Apex Legends.

Microsoft is preparing to enable Memory Integrity on more Windows 11 PCs starting in October. The security feature is meant to protect systems from malicious code, but there is one reason gamers may want to keep an eye on it.

Microsoft has previously acknowledged that Memory Integrity can affect gaming performance on some Windows 11 systems. Back in 2022, the company even published instructions explaining how gamers could temporarily disable Memory Integrity and Virtual Machine Platform if they were causing problems.

Read more
Google brings its best AI music model Lyria 3.5 to the Gemini app
Developers get full API access through Google AI Studio.
Google-gemini-lyria-3.5

Google has added Lyria 3.5, its most advanced music generation model yet, to the Gemini app. Previously available through Google's AI filmmaking tool Flow, the model is now rolling out to all Gemini users, making it easier to generate polished songs, instrumentals, and soundtracks from simple text prompts or even photos.

Lyria 3.5 makes AI-generated music sound more natural

Read more
AMD’s new workstation packs 576GB of GPU memory and enough horsepower for trillion-parameter AI models
AMD just built a desktop workstation with more raw memory than most small data centers had a decade ago.
People, Person, Performer

AMD just built a desktop that really has no business sitting on an actual desk. At IFA 2026, the company unveiled the Threadripper Halo Station.

As the name probably already suggests, it is a liquid-cooled machine that can run AI models with more than a trillion parameters without touching the cloud even once. If you don't already know, those numbers are reserved for server shelves, not someone's personal desk.

Read more