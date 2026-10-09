Leaders at OpenAI, Anthropic, and other AI companies are reportedly preparing for a potential AI disaster that could turn the public against artificial intelligence. According to an Axios report, industry leaders are privately running through possible scenarios for what happens after a catastrophic AI incident.

What kind of AI disaster are companies preparing for?

The scenarios reportedly focus on a major cyberattack that disrupts financial services, internet connectivity, electricity, or water supplies. The report says executives are considering scenarios involving rogue AI agents escaping testing environments or malicious actors exploiting publicly available models.

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AI industry insiders think the question isn’t whether such an attack will take place, but when.

Multiple AI industry insiders told Axios they expect a major incident within the next six to 12 months, most likely triggered by a large-scale cyberattack. This isn’t pure speculation either. Axios points to a recent campaign against South Korean financial institutions, where rogue AI agents reportedly hit two banks. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the attacker leaned on AI tools, including China-developed models like DeepSeek, and even used Claude Code to find places to sell the stolen data.

Once a catastrophic event takes place, the AI leaders anticipate a serious public and political backlash. They expect it to turn an already skeptical public against AI and its most recognizable leaders, including Anthropic’s Dario Amodei and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. OpenAI says its preparedness exercises explore various scenarios without treating them as inevitable whereas Anthropic declined to make a comment.

How are AI companies preparing for the political fallout?

Much of this private planning centers on testing worst case scenarios and preparing to brief Congress before anger driven legislation gets written. Apparently, executives believe that real regulation has little chance of passing today, but they still want influence over whatever rules lawmakers consider after a serious incident.

Proposed responses range from pausing advanced AI development entirely to an outright ban on superintelligence. A separate, more bipartisan backed idea would require a kill switch for advanced AI systems, though experts question whether every AI system could realistically be shut off.

The bigger problems no policy can solve alone

Two deeper complications sit underneath all of this. AI infrastructure is now so deeply embedded into the economy that meaningful restrictions risk real economic disruption. At the same time, plenty of AI models are already freely downloadable. So, companies don’t have much control over how people misuse AI once it’s out in the world.

None of this planning proves a catastrophe will happen for sure. What it does suggest is that some AI leaders are taking the possibility seriously enough to want policymakers prepared before a real crisis forces their hand.

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