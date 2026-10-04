 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AI-generated child abuse images are surging, and parents should rethink sharing kids’ photos online

AI image tools are being misused at a record pace, and watchdogs want tech companies held accountable.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Girl covering her face
Caleb Woods / Unsplash

Generative AI can turn a short text prompt into a lifelike picture in seconds. Sadly, bad actors are using it to create child abuse imagery, and the problem is growing fast. According to The Guardian, watchdogs have already seen more of this material in the first six months of 2026 than in all of 2025.

How bad has it gotten?

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a UK organization that hunts down abuse content online, flagged 6,310 illegal AI-made images between January and June. Last year’s figure was a little over 4,500, which means a 40% jump. Most images depicted girls, mostly kids aged 7 to 13.

Children with their faces hidden

Report Remove, a tool that helps keep intimate images off the web, has also received 420 reports from kids who think someone doctored their photos to look explicit. That’s more than the 397 it logged in all of last year.

Are the current laws enough?

Britain already treats AI-generated abuse imagery as a crime. Tweaking an AI model to produce it, or passing such a model along, is also illegal. Building one specifically for this purpose could mean up to five years behind bars.

Recommended Videos

Still, the IWF wants the rules to go further. Hannah Swirsky, who leads policy at the organization, wants binding AI laws that make companies build safer models from the start. In her words, “It is incumbent on tech companies to build tools which cannot be abused this way.”

There’s no sign of a dedicated AI bill yet. Kanishka Narayan, the UK’s AI minister, says “nothing is off the table,” though any proposal will be judged on whether it keeps Britons safer.

How can parents protect their kids?

Both the National Crime Agency and the IWF advise families to stop posting children’s photos publicly. If sharing is a must, switch your profiles to private or limit those pictures to a small circle of close friends.

I get it, posting your kid’s first day of school is hard to resist. But spending a few minutes on your privacy settings today could save your family a lot of heartache.

Related coverage:

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
McDonald’s is accused of AI-driven pricing, but the company says its AI only recommends prices
McDonald’s says AI only offers guidance, while franchisees still make the final call on menu prices.
mcdonald&apos;s -store

McDonald's is facing questions about how much AI has to do with what you pay for a Big Mac. A Reuters investigation says the chain uses AI to guide menu prices across the US. However, McDonald's has pushed back, saying AI only recommends prices and it is people running the stores who make the final call on pricing.

What did Reuters find about McDonald's AI pricing?

Read more
ChatGPT is taking ads into image generation, and your conversations could decide what you see
ChatGPT's ads reach image generation, and Brussels is watching.
ChatGPT Image ads.

I've never loved ads turning up where I go to think, so this one makes me wince. 

OpenAI is testing visual ads in ChatGPT image generation. The software will decide whether you should actually see one.

Read more
macOS 27 removed the Apple Intelligence off switch. Here’s how to get rid of it anyway
One command, zero Apple Intelligence, and 12GB of storage back in your pocket.
Siri AI running on Mac

Not everyone wants AI on their Mac, and if you're one of those people, macOS 27 makes saying no surprisingly hard. Apple has scrapped the master switch for Apple Intelligence, leaving roughly a dozen separate settings to track down, with a few buried inside Screen Time.

Here's the kicker. Flip every one of those switches, and your Mac still holds on to the AI models behind these features, which take up about 12GB of storage. Thankfully, a developer who goes by omlahore on GitHub has built RemoveMacAI to handle the entire process for you.

Read more