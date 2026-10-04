AI-generated child abuse images are surging, and parents should rethink sharing kids’ photos online

Generative AI can turn a short text prompt into a lifelike picture in seconds. Sadly, bad actors are using it to create child abuse imagery, and the problem is growing fast. According to The Guardian, watchdogs have already seen more of this material in the first six months of 2026 than in all of 2025.

How bad has it gotten?

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a UK organization that hunts down abuse content online, flagged 6,310 illegal AI-made images between January and June. Last year’s figure was a little over 4,500, which means a 40% jump. Most images depicted girls, mostly kids aged 7 to 13.

Report Remove, a tool that helps keep intimate images off the web, has also received 420 reports from kids who think someone doctored their photos to look explicit. That’s more than the 397 it logged in all of last year.

Are the current laws enough?

Britain already treats AI-generated abuse imagery as a crime. Tweaking an AI model to produce it, or passing such a model along, is also illegal. Building one specifically for this purpose could mean up to five years behind bars.

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Still, the IWF wants the rules to go further. Hannah Swirsky, who leads policy at the organization, wants binding AI laws that make companies build safer models from the start. In her words, “It is incumbent on tech companies to build tools which cannot be abused this way.”

There’s no sign of a dedicated AI bill yet. Kanishka Narayan, the UK’s AI minister, says “nothing is off the table,” though any proposal will be judged on whether it keeps Britons safer.

How can parents protect their kids?

Both the National Crime Agency and the IWF advise families to stop posting children’s photos publicly. If sharing is a must, switch your profiles to private or limit those pictures to a small circle of close friends.

I get it, posting your kid’s first day of school is hard to resist. But spending a few minutes on your privacy settings today could save your family a lot of heartache.

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