AI isn’t taking their jobs … it’s giving them more work

What’s happened? Far from taking their jobs, some people working in the creative sector have found that AI is actually bringing them more work — for now, at least. Graphic designer Lisa Carstens, for example, has new clients asking her to fix their shoddy efforts at using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT to create company materials like logos or flyers, NBC News reported.

Why is this important?

Generative AI tools can create texts, images, videos, and audio from text prompts, but the output can still be far from perfect.

This has opened up a space for creatives like Carstens to step in and finish jobs that were botched by AI.

Another freelancer told NBC News that half of her jobs now come from clients asking her to clean up or rewrite their AI-generated articles. But she added that some of her fellow freelancers won’t go near such work out of principle.

Why should I care? If you’re a creative worried about AI taking your job, there may be opportunities to get more work off the back of AI’s imperfections and outright failures. But with AI tools improving all the time, it’s not clear for how much longer such work will be available.

If you’re someone creating materials for your next project, whether business-related or personal, it’s understandable that you might turn to AI if the budget is tight. But if you do have a choice, you’ll want to consider whether it’s better to employ the services of a living, breathing creator (with bills to pay) who has a deeper understanding of nuance and context, and can ultimately bring the human touch. Or to go with AI, which still lacks in such areas.