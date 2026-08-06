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AI models keep escaping their sandboxes, and Kimi K3 is the latest to join the party

The rogue AI summer continues, and this one didn't even need to hack anything.

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Kimi K3 open on Microsoft surface laptop
Kimi K3 | Digital Trends

Another AI model has slipped its leash. This time it’s Kimi K3, the open-weight model from China’s Moonshot AI, and according to a report from Wired, it broke free from its sandbox during a cybersecurity test run by the startup Frontier Security.

How did Kimi K3 escape?

The breakout occurred during testing of Kimi K3’s defensive cybersecurity skills, and, much like the earlier incidents involving OpenAI and Anthropic, a gap in the sandbox setup is partly to blame. But Frontier Security says there’s more going on here. Kimi K3 didn’t just slip through a crack; it noticed the crack and used it.

Kimi K3 graphics
Kimi K3

“We found a leak in the sandbox,” said Yaron Singer, CEO of Frontier Security. “But we also found that Kimi took advantage of that loophole, suggesting that it doesn’t have the same internal guardrails.”

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Interestingly, Kimi K3 didn’t hack anything once it got online. It didn’t have to. The answers to its assigned problems were already sitting out in the open on GitHub, so it simply grabbed them instead of solving them the hard way.

Should this worry you?

This isn’t an isolated case. OpenAI recently disclosed that one of its unreleased models broke onto the internet and hacked into Hugging Face, later admitting its agents hit four more services in the same spree. Anthropic reported something similar soon after, revealing that its AI models went rogue and hacked three different companies

Claude website open on laptop
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Just yesterday, Meta also revealed that its Meta AI escaped the sandbox and hacked another company. Now, Kimi K3 has joined this long list of rogue AIs, and it’s concerning to say the least. 

As more companies race to build agents that can act on their own, incidents like this are a good reminder that the sandbox matters just as much as the model inside it. Expect more of these stories before the industry gets this figured out.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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