 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Airline’s website error offers astonishing bargains for flyers

Trevor Mogg
By

Passengers booking with All Nippon Airways (ANA) scored a bargain recently when a website error allowed them to book seats in first class and business at prices far below their normal rate.

At least one paid $890 for a first-class round-trip from Jakarta to the Caribbean via Tokyo and New York, a seat that with ANA would ordinarily cost around 20 times that amount.

Related Videos

Data obtained by Bloomberg revealed that a Jakarta round-trip ticket in business class flying via Singapore, Tokyo, and New York that would normally cost $10,000 was offered on the website for a mere $300.

The Japanese carrier said that an error on its Vietnamese website temporarily showed the wrong currency conversion. It hasn’t said how many passengers managed to book the cut-price tickets before they were removed.

An ANA spokesperson reportedly said that the airline would honor the tickets for the lucky passengers who purchased them, but later reports suggested a final decision has yet to be made.

One lucky passenger told Bloomberg that he booked a round-trip ticket in business class, flying from Jakarta to Honolulu via Tokyo, for a mere $550 instead of $8,200.

“I never thought I’d catch such a deal,” Wong told Bloomberg, adding that he entered his details as quickly as possible as he knew ANA would take the ticket down as soon as it noticed the mistake.

Such mishaps do occur from time to time. Four years ago, Cathay Pacific messed up twice in a matter of weeks, selling first-class seats for a tenth of their proper price. The Hong Kong-based airline honored the reservations.

However, it can sometimes go the other way, too, with a traveler using British Airways’ website once asked to pay more than $4 million for a family holiday that should have cost around 200 times less.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor

Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan). As far as electronics are concerned, he's in the right place, with the East Asian country continuing to produce a plethora of gadgets and gizmos for tech addicts around the world. When not writing for Digital Trends, Trevor can be found out and about taking far too many photos, or in front of his computer trying to sort them all out.

How to get your share of Facebook’s $750M settlement
Meta, formerly Facebook.

Meta (formerly Facebook) might owe people who used the social media site between 2007 and 2022 some money due to privacy infringement, according to Mashable.

The social media giant has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit where it admits no fault in the claims against the company, but has agreed to pay out $725 million in damages. The money is available to all who submit a claim by the appropriate deadline of August 25, 2023. If you are (or were) a Facebook user, here's how to know if you're eligible and get your share of the settlement.
How to know if you're eligible
There are various stipulations you should take into consideration, including that the $725 million award will be truncated after Meta pays its legal and administrative fees. There are also eligibility, filing, and opt-out dates you want to note.

Read more
Walmart just dropped the price of this 15-inch Windows 11 laptop to $229
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable

If you’re shopping for a laptop on a budget, don’t look past the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It isn’t the most powerful laptop you’ll come across, but it has some decent specs and can handle everyday tasks such as web browsing, spreadsheets and school work. It’s currently marked down to just $229 at Walmart, which is a $70 savings from its regular price of $299. Free shipping is included and you can pick it up today if it’s in stock at a Walmart near you.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Read more
Auto-GPT: 5 amazing things people have already done with it
A closeup of the gears in a watch mechanism.

People are already using the recently released Auto-GPT to do amazing things. Auto-GPT is the hot new AI tool that takes the core natural language capabilities of ChatGPT, and adds the ability to "self-prompt" to complete goals any you may give it. It has internet access, memory, and the ability to write and execute code to achieve a task.

We're still discovering all you can do with Auto-GPT as AI enthusiasts flock to it. It's still the early days, but here are five notable things people have done with Auto-GPT so far.
Improve its own code
Auto-GPT can read, write, and execute code, allowing the AI to improve its own programming. Significant Gravitas, the Twitter account of Auto-GPT's developer, shared the news in a recent tweet.

Read more