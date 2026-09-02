Alexa can now spot fake messages from scammers pretending to be Amazon

Scam texts and emails pretending to be from Amazon have gotten good enough to fool even careful users. Amazon says it fields questions from 360,000 customers a year who just want to know if a message they received is actually real. Starting today, you can skip the guesswork and just ask Alexa for Shopping.

How Alexa actually checks if a message is real

You can ask Alexa like “did Amazon send me a text about a delivery problem yesterday,” and include any details you have, such as the sender’s number or email, when it arrived, and what it said. Alexa then compares that against Amazon’s own record of every message the company has ever sent, checking the sender, the content, the timing, and even the formatting.

Amazon says it only confirms a message as genuine when it’s completely certain; otherwise, it tells you honestly that it can’t verify. If the message checks out, you’ll get confirmation plus some quick security tips. If it doesn’t match anything on record, Alexa tells you to check your orders directly in the app and steers you toward Amazon’s actual support team.

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This isn’t the first tool of its kind either. Amazon already runs a “verify@amazon.com” inbox where anyone can forward a suspicious message for a manual check, and Alexa will likely point you there if it can’t resolve something on its own.

Every company should be doing this by now

It’s a useful feature, and honestly a little surprising that more companies haven’t built something like it already. Comparing incoming messages against your own official records seems like an obvious way to fight scams, especially given how often scammers hijack trusted brand names, or even impersonate news websites, to trick people.

That said, this is still an AI system making real security claims, and the honest test will be whether it holds up in practice without confidently confirming something it shouldn’t. Amazon rolled out this feature in the US starting today, with plans to expand it to more regions down the line.