 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alexa can now spot fake messages from scammers pretending to be Amazon

Alexa can check suspicious messages against Amazon's own official records to verify it's legitimacy.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
alexa-verify-amazon-messages
Amazon

Scam texts and emails pretending to be from Amazon have gotten good enough to fool even careful users. Amazon says it fields questions from 360,000 customers a year who just want to know if a message they received is actually real. Starting today, you can skip the guesswork and just ask Alexa for Shopping.

How Alexa actually checks if a message is real

You can ask Alexa like “did Amazon send me a text about a delivery problem yesterday,” and include any details you have, such as the sender’s number or email, when it arrived, and what it said. Alexa then compares that against Amazon’s own record of every message the company has ever sent, checking the sender, the content, the timing, and even the formatting.

Amazon says it only confirms a message as genuine when it’s completely certain; otherwise, it tells you honestly that it can’t verify. If the message checks out, you’ll get confirmation plus some quick security tips. If it doesn’t match anything on record, Alexa tells you to check your orders directly in the app and steers you toward Amazon’s actual support team.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the first tool of its kind either. Amazon already runs a “verify@amazon.com” inbox where anyone can forward a suspicious message for a manual check, and Alexa will likely point you there if it can’t resolve something on its own.

Alexa app on phone.
Amazon

Every company should be doing this by now

It’s a useful feature, and honestly a little surprising that more companies haven’t built something like it already. Comparing incoming messages against your own official records seems like an obvious way to fight scams, especially given how often scammers hijack trusted brand names, or even impersonate news websites, to trick people.

That said, this is still an AI system making real security claims, and the honest test will be whether it holds up in practice without confidently confirming something it shouldn’t. Amazon rolled out this feature in the US starting today, with plans to expand it to more regions down the line.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Acemagic’s new Zen 5 AI workstation squeezes 192GB of memory into a tiny 2-liter chassis
The mini PC also packs surprisingly strong integrated graphics, with enough horsepower to run modern titles comfortably
Acemagic F9A AI mini PC launched at IFA 2026

Acemagic has announced the F9A AI Mini Workstation at IFA 2026 in Berlin. It is a compact desktop PC that takes design cues from the Mac Studio and is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max platform for local AI, content creation, and other demanding workloads.

The company has revealed two versions of the F9A. One uses the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S graphics and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, while the higher-end F9A PRO 495 gets the newer Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495, Radeon 8065S graphics, and up to 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 unified memory. Both fit inside a roughly 2-liter aluminum chassis measuring 158.5 x 158.5 x 81.5mm.

Read more
OpenAI’s Astra can handle almost anything you do on a computer, but it’s also better at hiding what it’s doing
OpenAI just released its smartest model ever alongside an explanation of why it’s harder to keep an eye on.
ChatGPT 6 Astra

OpenAI just released what it calls its smartest AI model to date and, quite ironically, also admitted that the model is getting better at hiding what it’s actually thinking.

GPT-6 Astra follows July's GPT-5.6 Sol and is the company’s fastest and most capable model to date.  

Read more
Lenovo’s motto is Make Hybrid AI Great Again for its work PCs at IFA 2026 
Lenovo wants your work PC to do a lot more than open spreadsheets
Lenovo

Lenovo is expanding its commercial PC portfolio with a clear goal: make AI a more practical part of everyday work rather than something businesses experiment with on the sidelines. At Lenovo Innovation World at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the company unveiled new ThinkCentre desktops, ThinkBook laptops, ThinkVision monitors, security technologies and several proof-of-concept devices built around its broader Hybrid AI strategy.

The idea is to combine on-device AI with cloud-based intelligence, allowing workloads to run where they make the most sense. Lenovo says this approach is becoming increasingly important as companies move AI from testing into actual business operations.

Read more