 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

DeepSeek has a new rival, and you can try it out right now

By
A screenshot of Alibaba's Qwen Chat.
Qwen Chat / Alibaba

Alibaba has just unveiled its latest reasoning model, and it seems that DeepSeek and OpenAI might have something to worry about — at least if all of Alibaba’s promises turn out to be true. It’s open-source, so I checked it out. You can try it out for free, too, although unsurprisingly, you’ll find that there are some things it won’t talk to you about.

The new model, dubbed QwQ-32b (Quan-with-Questions) runs on much fewer parameters, meaning that it requires less resources, but Alibaba claims that it performs at the same level as DeepSeek or OpenAI’s o1-mini.

Recommended Videos

DeepSeek’s R1 large language model (LLM) was all the rage earlier in February when it came out, suddenly capable of rivaling the golden standard set by ChatGPT and other alternatives, but at a much lower cost. It seems that Alibaba might be pushing the envelope even further here.

DeepSeek AI running on an iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

As explained by VentureBeat, DeepSeek-R1 requires 671 billion parameters to run, 37 billion of which are activated. Meanwhile, Alibaba’s new QwQ-32b can get by with 32 billion parameters. Those numbers are totally abstract to many, but there’s a huge difference in compute power; while DeepSeek R1 requires 1600GB of VRAM to run, QwQ-32b can get by with just 24GB of VRAM. In most cases, this will mean Nvidia’s H100 or equivalents, but even the gaming-focused RTX 4090 sports 24GB. The latest RTX 5090 ups that to 32GB.

Alibaba’s QwQ-32b is available under an Apache 2.0 license, meaning that companies and researchers can use it. More importantly, we can use it by trying out Alibaba’s Qwen Chat. Like DeepSeek, it comes with some limitations, but also has a couple of immediate perks that I noticed quite quickly.

It seems to give quite in-depth answers even to quick, simple questions. This can be good, but in a way, it was mostly annoying as it gives you a lot of unnecessary context that you didn’t ask for. I like that it shows you its whole reasoning process, though, which is similar to ChatGPT’s Deep Thinking feature — but with much less depth.

When asked about political matters, Qwen Chat flags it as inappropriate. There might be ways to jailbreak it — it was possible with DeepSeek, after all — but I haven’t managed to just yet.

Whether Alibaba’s claims turn out to be true remains to be seen, but it looks like ChatGPT and DeepSeek now have a new rival.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
You can now try out ChatGPT Search for free
The ChatGPT Search icon on the prompt window

As part of its "12 Days of OpenAI" event, OpenAI has yet another update for ChatGPT, this time bringing its Search feature over to the free tier. The Google Search alternative was previously only for paid subscribers in the ChatGPT Plus or Pro tiers.

"We rolled it out for paid users about two months ago," Kevin Weil, OpenAI's chief product officer, said during Monday's livestream. "I can't imagine ChatGPT without Search now. I use it so often. I'm so excited to bring it to all of you for free starting today."

Read more
How you can try OpenAI’s new o1-preview model for yourself
The openAI o1 logo

Despite months of rumored development, OpenAI's release of its Project Strawberry last week came as something of a surprise, with many analysts believing the model wouldn't be ready for weeks at least, if not later in the fall.

The new o1-preview model, and its o1-mini counterpart, are already available for use and evaluation, here's how to get access for yourself.

Read more
Here’s why you can’t sign up for ChatGPT Plus right now
A person sits in front of a laptop. On the laptop screen is the home page for OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot.

CEO Sam Altman's sudden departure from OpenAI weekend isn't the only drama happening with ChatGPT. Due to high demand, paid subscriptions for OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus have been halted for nearly a week.

The company has a waitlist for those interested in registering for ChatGPT to be notified of when the text-to-speech AI generator is available once more.

Read more