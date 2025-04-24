Alienware Area 51 gaming PC with RTX 5090, 64GB of RAM is $800 off

Even if money is no object in your quest to buy the most powerful gaming desktop available, you shouldn’t ignore any chance at savings. Check this out: Dell is selling the Alienware Area 51 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card at $800 off, bringing its price down from $6,100 to $5,300. It’s still an expensive machine even after what’s already one of the largest discounts in today’s gaming PC deals, but it’s an offer that you shouldn’t miss if you’re willing to take the plunge into high-end PC gaming.

Why you should buy the Alienware Area 51 gaming PC

The Alienware Area 51 gaming PC has been resurrected, and it’s got its sights set on challenging the best gaming desktops with its otherworldly performance. The machine combines the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, which we tagged as the most powerful in our roundup of the best graphics cards, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and 64GB of RAM for the ability to run the best PC games at their most demanding settings without breaking a sweat. With this gaming PC, it won’t be necessary to make any upgrades for at least the next few years as it’s got what it takes to play any upcoming PC game.

On top of its performance, the Alienware Area 51 will make sure you’ve got all of your favorite titles within reach as you can install them all in its 4TB SSD. With Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start doing so right after connecting all the necessary peripherals. The gaming PC also features a liquid-cooling system that will keep it running at peak performance, even after you’ve been playing for hours.

The Alienware Area 51 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card is one of the most powerful gaming PCs you can buy today, and you can currently get it with an $800 discount from Dell. It’s down to $5,300 from $6,100 originally, so it’s still a serious investment, but we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase if you’re planning to buy the Alienware Area 51 gaming desktop anyway. After all, with those savings you’ll be able to buy a top-of-the-line gaming monitor from our favorite monitor deals.