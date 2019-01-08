Digital Trends
Computing

Alienware’s Area-51m comes from the future to save us from boring laptop design

Arif Bacchus
By
1 of 13
alienware area 51 m replaceable components ces 2019 3
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends
alienware area 51m review feat

Alienware is introducing an all-new Area-51m laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. With options for desktop-grade processors, it’s being called the most powerful gaming laptop ever. Owners can even swap out and upgrade both the graphics card and processor.

The new Area-51m is based on a futuristic “Legend” design language and is constructed out of magnesium alloy. The bottom housing on the laptop can be removed, giving access to the machine’s guts.  It comes with configurations for Intel’s ninth-generation desktop Core i7-9900HK 8 core CPU, as well as the Core i9-9900K, making it the first notebook with that option. The laptop also packs support for up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, the fully unlocked version of the desktop graphics card.

Other notable features include a new three-sided narrow-bezel display with optional fifth-generation Tobii Eye Tracking technology built in. As is expected from such a powerful a gaming laptop, Alienware is packing overclocking tools and the ability to accelerate the performance of its graphics and processors independently. There is support for 2.5Gbit Ethernet wired-networking, and up to 64GB of RAM.

The Alienware Area-51m also boasts customizable lighting across various zones, including the power button, the alien head on the LCD cover, and the “infinite loop” on the rear of the device. The controls can be found in an updated Alienware Command Center, which now allows for the management of system settings, game profiles, Alien FX, and integrated special features in 150 game titles. Cooling is also improved, and the Area-51m is packing Alienware’s Advanced Cryo-Tech 2.0 technology, which helps move more ambient air than any of the previous Alienware notebooks.

The Alienware Area-51m will be available on January 21, 2019. It will come in two colors, Lunar White and Dark Side of the Moon. Pricing will start at $2,549 and less expensive configuration will come at a later point.

Acer Swift 7 2019
Product Review

Acer’s Swift 7 is thinner than ever before, but still too expensive

The Acer Swift 7 is among the world’s thinnest laptops, but it hasn’t received the fanfare that its super-slim profile seems to deserve. The price tag has proved a problem, and the 2019 model doesn’t change that.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 03 k500 7x dedicated media keys
Computing

Lenovo now has a Legion of gaming accessories to rival Razer and Logitech

Alongside new laptops, Lenovo is introducing several new Legion branded accessories, including a new mechanical keyboard, headset, and mouse. All cater to the needs of the serious and casual PC gamer.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
lenovo new legion gaming laptops ces 2019 01 y740 nootebook 15inch thermal design
Computing

Lenovo’s new Legion gaming laptops pack next-gen GPUs for just $930

Following along with trends set by the Razer Blade 15, Lenovo's new Legion Y740 and Y540 gaming laptops come clad with thin designs, improved cooling, and next-generation Nvidia GPUs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Intel Lake Field at CES 2019
Computing

From Ice Lake to Coffee Lake, here’s everything Intel announced at CES 2019

Intel finally broke the ice at CES 2019, introducing their 10nm chipset, Ice Lake, said to touchdown this holiday season. New Coffee Lake CPUs, hybrid Lake Field CPUs, and artificial intelligence all made onstage appearances.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Google Pixelbook android apps
Computing

Lost without 'Print Screen'? Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Chrome OS has a number of built-in screenshot options, and can also be used with Chrome screenshot extensions for added flexibility. You have a lot of options, but learning how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
origin pc giveaway for ces 2019
Giveaways

We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Though you won't be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we're offering you something even better -- a chance to win some. Enter now for an opportunity to get some top tech for free!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find for the latest MacOS and how they can help out your…
Posted By Mark Coppock
eve 5 officially launches indiegogo campaign laptop 03
Computing

PDF to JPG conversion is quick as a few clicks with these simple methods

Converting file formats can be an absolute pain, but it doesn't have to be. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to convert a PDF to JPG, no matter which operating system you're running.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 5 best free antivirus apps to protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows
Computing

Changing file associations in Windows 10 is quick and easy with these steps

Learning how to change file associations can make editing certain file types much quicker than manually selecting your preferred application every time you open them. Just follow these short steps and you'll be on your way in no time.
Posted By Jon Martindale
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg 27md5kae28091b ultrafine 5k monitor mainfullmac
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Next Page
1 of 2