This Alienware gaming PC just got a massive $760 price cut

Albert Bassili
By

While Alienware might not be the big name it used to be nearly a decade ago, it still produces some really great-looking gear, like the Alienware Auror R14. A completely AMD-built system, the R14 is a reasonably good mid-range gaming PC, and Dell has even discounted it heavily from the usual $1,760 all the way down to $1,000. That’s a significant discount to grab a desktop that can run most modern games at 1440p.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition

While not as powerful as its bigger brother, the Aurora R15, the Auror R14 is still quite powerful, boasting an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, which is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3060 if you’re more familiar with the Nvidia lineup. Even though it won’t be able to run something like Cyberpunk 2077 on the highest settings and framerates, it should still handle most modern games relatively well, giving you a lot of leeways with which gaming monitor deals you want to go for. As for the CPU, you get a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which is a great pairing with the Radeon RX 6600 XT since it’s powerful enough that it won’t bottleneck the GPU but not so powerful that it increases the price of the desktop massively.

In terms of RAM, you get 16GB in a dual-channel configuration, so you get a little bit of extra performance boost that way; plus, 16GB is really what we want to see on most gaming desktops, so we’re happy with that. On the other hand, storage is smaller than we’d like at 512GB, which is a problem since most modern games are easily clocking in at 60-70 GB, if not 100GB+. Not only that, but you’ll also need space for Windows 11 and your other data, meaning you’ll quickly run out, so it’s worth grabbing one of these external hard drive deals to store anything non-game related.

Overall, the Aurora R14 is a beast of a machine, with the only real letdown being the storage, although that’s easily fixable, especially if you’re confident enough to open up the case and add parts to it. Given the big discount from Dell, bringing it down to $1,000 from $1,760, it’s well worth grabbing if you want a solid and good-looking gaming PC. Failing that, it’s worth checking out some of these other gaming PC deals for some alternatives.

