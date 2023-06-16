Here’s one of the most attractive gaming PC deals that we’ve come across recently — Dell’s $970 discount for the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop, which brings its price down to $1,200 from its $2,170 originally. That’s very affordable, considering the power that this machine packs, so we’re pretty sure that stocks will run out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you’ll need to add the gaming PC to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC

Dell’s gaming-focused brand Alienware is no stranger to our roundup of the best gaming PCs, so you can look forward to a solid gaming experience from the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop. It’s capable of playing the best PC games without any issues because it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and with 32GB of RAM, it follows the advice of our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop if you want a device that can run other demanding apps alongside your video games.

With a 1TB SSD, you’ll be able to install multiple AAA titles with all their updates on the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing so right after you hook up the gaming PC to the necessary peripherals. With Alienware’s Legend 2.0 design, not only does the gaming desktop provide ample internal space to make it easy to upgrade its components over time, but it also prevents overheating because of less airflow obstructions.

You won’t often get the chance to buy a powerful gaming PC with a price cut of about $1,000, so you shouldn’t hesitate to purchase the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop from Dell. Instead of $2,170, you’ll only have to pay $1,200 for this machine, resulting in savings of $970 that you can spend on monitor deals, video games, and accessories. This offer won’t last forever — it may even be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you think the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop should be your next gaming purchase, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately.

