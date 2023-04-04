 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $950 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

One of the best gaming PC deals for anyone keen to see gaming at its best comes courtesy of Dell. The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC is currently $1,500 instead of its usual price of $2,450. A considerable saving of $950, this is a great time to enjoy upgraded gaming without spending upgraded prices. If you’ve been looking for a new gaming PC, keep reading while we tell you why this could be the one for you. Remember — it won’t stay this price for long.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC

Alienware is responsible for some of the best gaming PCs around thanks to Dell knowing how to get the best out of gaming hardware. In the case of the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s all exactly what we like to see from a gaming desktop in this price range but things get even better with the existence of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of dedicated VRAM. Simply put, this is a great system for playing the latest games and you won’t have to worry about upgrading any time soon. Just add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set.

The beauty of the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC isn’t just about the obvious hardware though. It also has an excellent cooling system with a new design that means a 50% increase to internal volume and a toolless design that makes it easy to upgrade at a later date. Cooler and quieter is always the sweet spot for any gaming setup and the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC achieves that while also looking super sleek too. There’s also Alienware Command Center which means you can easily tweak various settings including temperatures, and even overclock certain components too.

The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC is typically priced at $2,450 but it’s currently on sale at Dell, bringing the price down to $1,500. A huge saving of $950, this is a deal you won’t want to miss if you’ve been waiting to buy a new gaming rig. It’s sure to keep you happy for a long time to come.

