This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $800 off for a limited time

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Dell continues its reign of great gaming PC deals with a sizeable discount on the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition. If you’re keen to enjoy PC gaming once more while keeping costs fairly low, you’ll appreciate that the gaming desktop is now down to $1,000. That’s a considerable sum less than the $1,800 it usually costs with you saving $800 with this deal. Let’s take a look at what’s included.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition

The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition has a decent range of hardware inside its glamorous case. There’s an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all strong staples for the price, ensuring you’ve got the core components for gaming well right now. Alongside that is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to help gaming performance go even better.

While this system may not be up to the standards of the very best gaming PCs, it’s more than capable in this price range. If you want to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it’ll easily achieve over 140 fps at full HD 1080p or over 90 fps with quad HD 1440p standards. You’ll have no need to worry about playing anything newer either.

The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition is further helped by its chassis which has a 50% increase in internal volume compared to previous models so it’s better for cooling as well as providing quieter acoustics. With a toolless design, you’ll easily be able to upgrade components further down the line too if you wish. With superior air cooling than most, the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition is also capable of being overclocked via the Alienware Command Center, plus you can adjust fan temperatures and other parts of the system’s inner workings. It’s perfect for dabbling into the more tweak-happy nature of PC gaming. Just remember to add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set for the foreseeable future.

The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition is typically priced at $1,800 at Dell, but right now it’s on sale. Down to $1,000, it’s a more affordable way to embrace PC gaming once more. If it sounds good to you, hit the buy button now. Dell deals rarely stick around for long with stock numbers always limited.

