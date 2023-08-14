 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $500 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090

Jennifer Allen
By
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Looking for one of the best gaming PC deals at the moment? Dell is where you need to look with a hefty $500 off the latest Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. Packed with all the latest hardware you could need, it’s sure to be a hit with avid gamers looking for the best. It’s usually priced at $3,800 but right now, you can buy it for $3,300 making it a bit more affordable than usual. Let’s take a look at what else it offers while it’s extra tempting and on sale.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Easily one of the best gaming PCs available at the moment, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop has it all. It offers an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. Alongside that is 2TB of SSD storage with Dell appreciating that many games take up a huge amount of storage space these days. Best of all though is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM.

All this hardware combined means that there simply isn’t a game out there you can’t play. Everything will look fantastic too with the majority of games running on ultra levels of quality. Even the most demanding of titles such as Hogwarts Legacy will look fantastic on this gaming PC. All you really need to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors to reap the rewards.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is more than just its hardware though. It’s been designed to offer more cooling and better acoustics. It’s up to 12% quieter than previous models with its case also enjoying a revamped thermal strategy so that airflow has been increased up to 19% with its five 120mm fans working hard. It also has hexagonal side vents that look great while assisting cooling. It’s even possible to overclock components if you want to with Alienware Command Center simplifying the process and offering auto-tuned game profiles, along with intuitive overclocking options and ways to manage the lighting of the case too. It’s truly the ultimate setup for many gamers keen to enjoy the best of the best.

Usually priced at $3,800, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is down to $3,300 for a limited time only at Dell. Saving $500 on such a high-end system isn’t super common so if you’ve been waiting to buy a gaming rig that will last, this is the ideal time to buy. Tap the buy button below if that’s you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Alienware Deals: Cheap gaming PCs, gaming laptops & accessories
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

There are no ifs ands or buts about it, if you're looking for top notch gaming PC deals on powerful hardware so you can play some of the hottest titles on high to ultra settings, one of the best places to look is Alienware -- Dell's strong-armed-PC brand. Gamers all around the world recognize the Alienware logo, as that little Martian's head is seen on devices with a premium design and top-of-the-line features. Alienware products don't come cheap, but fortunately, there are some deals, discounts, and offers usually available to get you the best-of-the-best, for less. Take these gaming laptop deals, for instance, which include a bevy of offers from brands like Razer, Alienware, and more. Now's a good time to mention some excellent monitor deals, or general gaming deals, if you're looking for those, too. Of course, right about now we're realizing just how many deals there are to sift through. To help you out, here's our roundup of the best Alienware deals, specifically, that you can shop right now
Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW720M) -- $130, was $150

Why Buy:

Read more
Get this Dell gaming laptop (RTX 3060) while it’s $500 off
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

Prime Day is a great time to buy a new gaming laptop. Amazon has some great options, and other retailers are having their own Prime Day gaming laptop deals to compete. Dell is one of the retailers jumping in on the fun. For the next two days they have their most popular mid-budget gaming laptop, the Dell G15, on sale for just $1,100, down a cool $500 from what it usually costs. A 30% discount like that is nothing to snub your nose at. This deal will only be around until early morning Thursday, so grab it before Prime Day deals are over.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The two things that matter most in a gaming laptop are the display and the internal components. As far as display goes, this laptop checks the boxes. It has a 15.6-inch screen that gets up to 1080p resolution. You won't be playing 4K games on it, but everything short of that will look great. The refresh rate is 165Hz, so you can get pretty impressive frame rates. Even if you're just gaming at 60FPS, the motion will feel smooth. It gets up to 300 nits, so you'll be able to game before the sun goes down.

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more