Save $500 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090

Looking for one of the best gaming PC deals at the moment? Dell is where you need to look with a hefty $500 off the latest Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. Packed with all the latest hardware you could need, it’s sure to be a hit with avid gamers looking for the best. It’s usually priced at $3,800 but right now, you can buy it for $3,300 making it a bit more affordable than usual. Let’s take a look at what else it offers while it’s extra tempting and on sale.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Easily one of the best gaming PCs available at the moment, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop has it all. It offers an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. Alongside that is 2TB of SSD storage with Dell appreciating that many games take up a huge amount of storage space these days. Best of all though is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM.

All this hardware combined means that there simply isn’t a game out there you can’t play. Everything will look fantastic too with the majority of games running on ultra levels of quality. Even the most demanding of titles such as Hogwarts Legacy will look fantastic on this gaming PC. All you really need to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors to reap the rewards.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is more than just its hardware though. It’s been designed to offer more cooling and better acoustics. It’s up to 12% quieter than previous models with its case also enjoying a revamped thermal strategy so that airflow has been increased up to 19% with its five 120mm fans working hard. It also has hexagonal side vents that look great while assisting cooling. It’s even possible to overclock components if you want to with Alienware Command Center simplifying the process and offering auto-tuned game profiles, along with intuitive overclocking options and ways to manage the lighting of the case too. It’s truly the ultimate setup for many gamers keen to enjoy the best of the best.

Usually priced at $3,800, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is down to $3,300 for a limited time only at Dell. Saving $500 on such a high-end system isn’t super common so if you’ve been waiting to buy a gaming rig that will last, this is the ideal time to buy. Tap the buy button below if that’s you.

Editors' Recommendations