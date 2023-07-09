Alienware is one of the most popular names in gaming, and today you can get a great deal at Dell on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. This is one of the more sought-after gaming desktops, and it’s loaded with impressive hardware for this deal, including the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. As built for this deal the Aurora R15 comes in at $3,700, and while that may seem like a lot, it’s a pretty impressive discount of $980 from its regular price of $4,680. Free shipping is included of you decide it’s the right gaming PC for you.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Despite all of the great options available when it comes to landing one of the best gaming desktops, Alienware often stands alone at the top of people’s gaming wishlist. The Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a great companion when taking on some of the best PC games, and as it’s build for this deal, there’s not much you could throw at it that it can’t handle. It has a 24-core Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which has 24GB of its own dedicated RAM. This is a pretty impressive build — all of these internals combine to create a powerful, fluid, and unflinching gaming experience.

With all of the performance capability running through the Alienware Aurora R15, it might seem like it could cause some issues with overheating. But the Aurora R15 features a redesigned and optimized body that allows for more cooling, increased power, and better acoustics. The improved airflow pattern is driven by five fans and side vents. This ensures air moves more fluidly and efficiently to keep CPU temperatures down. It keeps the system working at peak efficiency without having to throttle clock speeds even if you’re in the middle of intense action or fast-paced multiplayer adventures. You’ll need a monitor to go with this gaming PC, and if you don’t already have one know it will pair well with any of the best gaming monitors.

Even packed with all this hardware, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is seeing a $980 discount at Dell today. This brings the price down from $4,680 to a more reasonable $3,700, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

