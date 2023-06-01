If you’re super excited for the launch of Diablo 4 and you’re looking for some sweet gaming PC deals, Dell has the offer for you. Today, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC for $830 off the regular price. Usually priced at $4,230, it’s down to $3,400 for a limited time only plus you get a free digital download of Diablo 4 bundled in to sweeten the deal even more, when it’s released. A truly high-end system, if you want the best gaming hardware for a long time to come, you need this rig. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC has some of the latest hardware around, easily making it one of the best gaming PCs. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 13900F processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Best of all is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM making it one of the best GPUs you can buy right now. This isn’t just a system that’s going to make the latest games look good. It’s one that’s going to make future new releases look amazing too.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC is also intelligently built elsewhere. It achieves 5% lower CPU temperatures than before, while still providing 68% more power. It has improved acoustics and a better cooling system so it’s quieter yet keeps things cooler while you game for extended sessions. The setup looks great too with its honeycomb side vents both practical and cool looking. The system also has the latest Alienware Command Center so you can use auto-tuned game profiles, as well as tweak thermal controls or even overclock the system if you want even more power. All you really need to do is add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set for a fantastic experience.

If you can afford it, you’re going to love the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. It’s a little more affordable right now thanks to a $830 price drop. Usually priced at $4,230, it’s down to $3,400 for a limited time only with a copy of Diablo 4 also thrown in. If you’re keen to invest in a gaming rig that will last you a long time to come, this is the one you need. Hit the buy button if you’re in that position.

