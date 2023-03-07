Gamers who want a powerful gaming PC should be prepared to spend a significant sum of money, but fortunately, there are gaming PC deals that will let you enjoy some savings along the way. Here’s a good example — the Alienware Aurora R15, which is on sale from Dell at $700 off its sticker price of $3,700, can get even cheaper by entering the code SAVE350 at checkout for an additional $350 discount, for total savings of $1,050 and a final price of $2,650. Time is running out on this offer though, so you’ll want to finalize the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R15, which is on our list of the best gaming PCs, stands out among other gaming desktops because of its futuristic design. However, it’s not one of those devices that are all style and no substance. Inside its spacious chassis are the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop if you’re planning to use it for both playing video games and running demanding apps such as video editing applications. Buying games without having to check their recommended specifications because you’re sure that your PC can run it without any trouble is one of the best feelings in gaming.

With a 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing all of your favorite games on the Alienware Aurora R15 right after hooking it up to the necessary peripherals and powering it on. If you’re the type of gamer who forgets about the time while you’re playing, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming PC features an improved thermal strategy that will keep it running at peak performance.

If money is no object in your pursuit of a powerful gaming desktop, you certainly won’t be disappointed if you turn your attention to the Alienware Aurora R15. Its performance justifies its original price of $3,700, but you can get it for $2,650 following a $700 discount from Dell and an additional $350 off upon checkout using the code SAVE350, for total savings of $1,050. Don’t risk missing out on this offer because you want to think about it — it may no longer be available by the time you get back.

