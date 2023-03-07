 Skip to main content
Save $1050 on this Alienware gaming PC with 32GB of RAM, RTX 4080

Aaron Mamiit
By
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gamers who want a powerful gaming PC should be prepared to spend a significant sum of money, but fortunately, there are gaming PC deals that will let you enjoy some savings along the way. Here’s a good example — the Alienware Aurora R15, which is on sale from Dell at $700 off its sticker price of $3,700, can get even cheaper by entering the code SAVE350 at checkout for an additional $350 discount, for total savings of $1,050 and a final price of $2,650. Time is running out on this offer though, so you’ll want to finalize the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R15, which is on our list of the best gaming PCs, stands out among other gaming desktops because of its futuristic design. However, it’s not one of those devices that are all style and no substance. Inside its spacious chassis are the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop if you’re planning to use it for both playing video games and running demanding apps such as video editing applications. Buying games without having to check their recommended specifications because you’re sure that your PC can run it without any trouble is one of the best feelings in gaming.

With a 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing all of your favorite games on the Alienware Aurora R15 right after hooking it up to the necessary peripherals and powering it on. If you’re the type of gamer who forgets about the time while you’re playing, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming PC features an improved thermal strategy that will keep it running at peak performance.

If money is no object in your pursuit of a powerful gaming desktop, you certainly won’t be disappointed if you turn your attention to the Alienware Aurora R15. Its performance justifies its original price of $3,700, but you can get it for $2,650 following a $700 discount from Dell and an additional $350 off upon checkout using the code SAVE350, for total savings of $1,050. Don’t risk missing out on this offer because you want to think about it — it may no longer be available by the time you get back.

You should consider this $300 laptop deal — I sure am
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 8:00PM
HP Laptop 14

Sometimes you just need a cheap laptop. If your old clunker of a laptop just can't keep up with the demands of modern programs and apps, but you don't want to shell out a bunch of cash for a high-end device, a cheap modern laptop will do the trick. A great, dependable option is this 15-inch HP laptop. Right now it's only $300 after a $160 discount. It doesn't get much cheaper than that without dropping into Chromebook-level performance. Grab it while the sale is still live.

Why you should buy the HP 15z laptop
In this kind of price range, you're often looking at Chromebook deals but this HP 15-inch laptop has Windows 11 Home installed on it. While it won't run particularly fast, it's still competent enough for occasional use when you definitely need a laptop over Chromebook or tablet. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Simple stuff that won't rival the best laptops, sure, but we're thinking this is good for those emergency situations where you simply need a Windows system in a hurry.

This Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $520 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 6:00PM
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

If you want to upgrade your gaming rig on the cheap, Lenovo has the gaming laptop deals you're looking for. This Lenovo Legion 5 is down to just $1,050 right now, a $520 discount off its usual price. That's a hefty 33% discount, so make sure you grab it while it's live. Lenovo laptop deals are known to sell out quickly, so if you're in the market for a cheap gaming PC, don't take this deal for granted.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

Dell is having a flash sale on laptops today, from $220
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 4:00PM
Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

There's been a running sale going on at Dell for about a week now, but it's about to end. We've seen some incredible sales on gaming laptops, business laptops, casual laptops and some of our favorite laptops. We've pulled a list of our favorite laptop deals from Dell right now. All of these laptops are on sale until the early morning of Thursday, March 9 -- if they don't sell out earlier than that. Take advantage of Dell's seemingly random price cuts before they're gone.
Dell Inspiron 15 -- $220, was $300

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around, you can trust it even when it comes to the cheapest of laptops. One of the best budget laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 has all the basics. There's an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Refreshingly for the price, you also get a 15.6-inch HD screen so there's some extra space to see what you're working on. With a spacious touchpad, roomy keycaps and even a lift hinge to raise the keyboard to a more comfortable typing angle, it has all the bare essentials you need to get work done on the move.

