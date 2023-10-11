 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4070 Ti is $400 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The return of Prime Day gaming PC deals aren’t just on Amazon with its Prime Big Deal Days 2023 — there are other sources like Dell, which has slashed the price of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop by $400. Instead of $2,500, you’ll only have to pay $2,100. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but any kind of discount should be welcomed when you’re buying a powerful machine like this one. You can use the savings on video games and accessories, but you’ll only get it if you can complete your purchase immediately as stocks may already be running out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is as powerful as the best gaming PCs with its AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says will give you more room to stream or run multiple applications while playing video games. With these specifications, not only can you select the highest settings for the best PC games, but you’ll be prepared for the arrival of the best upcoming PC games.

You’ll have plenty of space to install multiple AAA titles and all the required updates on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop’s 2TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home. The gaming PC also comes with a liquid cooling system, five fans that pull in cool air and push out hot air, and honeycomb-shaped vents that increase intake efficiency, all helping to keep it operating at peak performance even when you’ve been playing for several hours.

Dell’s Prime Day deals currently have the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop for $2,100, following a $400 discount on its usual price of $2,500. It’s still not cheap, but we assure you that this gaming PC is worth every penny. You’re going to have to rush the transaction if you want to make sure that you enjoy the savings on this machine though, as the offer may expire at any moment. Add the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
