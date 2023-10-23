Gamers should be extra careful when looking at gaming PC deals, as some cheap machines won’t be able to meet the requirements of today’s video games. That’s certainly not the case with the powerful Alienware Aurora R15 though, which is available from Dell with a $400 discount that slashes its price from $2,000 to $1,600. It’s not exactly affordable, but you should be ready to make a significant investment if you want a reliable gaming desktop like this one. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time remains before the savings are taken offline.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R15 challenges the performance of the best gaming PCs with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that’s the recommended number by our guide on everything you need to build a gaming PC. Not only will you have no trouble playing the best PC games with these specifications, but you’ll also be prepared for the best upcoming PC games. However, when you eventually need upgrades, it will be easy to swap the components of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC.

There’s enough space for several AAA titles on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC’s 1TB SSD, which also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you can start installing your favorite video games right after you hook up the machine to your gaming monitor and other necessary peripherals. It also features liquid-cooling technology, five fans, and honeycomb-shaped vents to maintain peak performance even after you’ve been playing for several hours.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC is a powerful machine that will live up to the expectations of gamers, and it’s currently on sale from Dell for $1,600. The $400 in savings on its original price of $2,000 won’t stay available forever though — it may actually be gone as soon as tomorrow — so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in this gaming desktop. Add the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, because if you don’t, there’s a chance that you miss out on the discount.

Editors' Recommendations