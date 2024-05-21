 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is over $1,000 off right now

By
The front of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

You should be willing to spend a hefty sum if you want a powerful gaming desktop, but fortunately, you can enjoy discounts by taking advantage of gaming PC deals. Here’s an offer that will be hard to refuse — Dell’s $1,100 discount on the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which slashes its price to $2,950 from its original price of $4,050. It’s still pretty expensive, but the savings will go a long way towards building your gaming PC setup, so hurry with your purchase to make sure that you’re able to claim it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

This particular configuration of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop pairs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with the AMD Ryzen 9 7650X processor and 32GB of RAM, which is the recommended specification for gaming PCs by our guide on how much RAM do you need. While its successor, the Alienware Aurora R16, headlines our list of the best gaming PCs, the Alienware Aurora R15 remains a worthwhile purchase with these components because you’ll be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings without any issues.

The Alienware Aurora R15 offers plenty of space for your favorite titles because it comes with a 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing games right after you hook up the gaming PC to the necessary peripherals. The gaming desktop also comes with Alienware’s Cryo-tech liquid cooling system, so even if you play for several hours at a time, you don’t need to worry about overheating.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is currently on sale from Dell at $1,100 off, lowering its price from $4,050 to a more reasonable $2,950. While it still won’t be consider budget-friendly with the discount, it will be worth every single penny, especially since you can use the savings towards buying more video games or investing in monitor deals. There’s no guarantee that the offer will still be available tomorrow though, so you’re going to want to complete the transaction right now to make sure you don’t miss out.

