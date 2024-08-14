If you’re looking for a powerful new gaming rig for your home, look no further than Dell. Currently, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop which is packed with the latest hardware, all for $2,500 instead of $3,200. With a significant discount of $600, this is one of the best gaming PC deals around and certainly one not to be missed if you’re looking for a permanent setup. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll break down all the hardware and reasons why you might wish to buy.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

Alienware makes some of the best gaming PCs you can buy with a penchant for high-end setups which are great investments for a long time to come. With the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop, you get all the hardware you could possibly want.

That means a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF processor paired up with 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. If we were going to be picky, maybe 64GB of memory would have been preferable here but we’re still pretty happy with a chunky 32GB of extra speedy DDR5 memory running at 5600 MT/s. As expected from a gaming rig, there’s also a powerful graphics card involved. Here, you have the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 16GB of dedicated VRAM.

Combined, you’re gaining a supremely powerful gaming desktop. It uses Alienware’s Legend 3 design so you get efficient airflow meaning it runs cooler, and quieter, yet still with exceptional performance.

There are larger passageways and optimized internal cable management so you gain 20% quieter operation than previous models as well as lower temperatures. At all times, you’re in control thanks to the Alienware Command Center which allows you to adjust the lighting as well as choose to overclock specific components.

The minimal chassis still offers up conveniently located ports with things like the front ports providing PowerShare technology and there being a wealth of USB-C and USB 3.2 ports to choose from. All you really need to do besides buy this gaming PC is make sure to add on one of the best gaming monitors to get the best out of the hardware.

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop usually costs $3,200. Today, you can buy it from Dell for $2,500 so you save $700 off the regular price. A fantastic deal for a gaming PC that is built to last for many years ahead, check it out for yourself by tapping the buy button below. It won’t last for long at this price.