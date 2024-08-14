 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC with an RTX 4080 SUPER is $700 off

By
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on desk
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a powerful new gaming rig for your home, look no further than Dell. Currently, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop which is packed with the latest hardware, all for $2,500 instead of $3,200. With a significant discount of $600, this is one of the best gaming PC deals around and certainly one not to be missed if you’re looking for a permanent setup. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll break down all the hardware and reasons why you might wish to buy.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

Alienware makes some of the best gaming PCs you can buy with a penchant for high-end setups which are great investments for a long time to come. With the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop, you get all the hardware you could possibly want.

That means a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF processor paired up with 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. If we were going to be picky, maybe 64GB of memory would have been preferable here but we’re still pretty happy with a chunky 32GB of extra speedy DDR5 memory running at 5600 MT/s. As expected from a gaming rig, there’s also a powerful graphics card involved. Here, you have the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 16GB of dedicated VRAM.

Combined, you’re gaining a supremely powerful gaming desktop. It uses Alienware’s Legend 3 design so you get efficient airflow meaning it runs cooler, and quieter, yet still with exceptional performance.

There are larger passageways and optimized internal cable management so you gain 20% quieter operation than previous models as well as lower temperatures. At all times, you’re in control thanks to the Alienware Command Center which allows you to adjust the lighting as well as choose to overclock specific components.

The minimal chassis still offers up conveniently located ports with things like the front ports providing PowerShare technology and there being a wealth of USB-C and USB 3.2 ports to choose from. All you really need to do besides buy this gaming PC is make sure to add on one of the best gaming monitors to get the best out of the hardware.

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop usually costs $3,200. Today, you can buy it from Dell for $2,500 so you save $700 off the regular price. A fantastic deal for a gaming PC that is built to last for many years ahead, check it out for yourself by tapping the buy button below. It won’t last for long at this price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Alienware m16 and x16 gaming laptops are both on sale today
Screen on the Alienware x16.

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming laptops may want to check out Dell's offers for the Alienware m16 R2 and Alienware x16. You can't go wrong with either of these gaming laptop deals, especially since you can currently buy them with huge discounts. The Alienware m16 R2, originally $1,945, is down to $1,500 for savings of $445, while the Alienware x16, originally $3,600, is down to $3,000 for savings of $600. Their prices may return to normal at any moment though, so if you already have your eyes on one of them, there's no time to waste. Proceed with your purchase as soon as you can as it would be a shame if you'd miss out on these bargains.
Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop -- $1,500, was $1,945

Alienware x16 gaming laptop -- $3,000, was $3,600

Read more
The 16-inch HP Omen gaming laptop is $400 off today
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

Buying from gaming laptop deals will still be a significant investment, so you should be on the hunt for discounts that will let you save more than just a few dollars. Here's one to consider -- $400 off the HP Omen 16t gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which drops its price from $1,450 to $1,050. The offer may no longer be available tomorrow though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you need to add the gaming laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16t gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that can reliably run the best PC games, you can't go wrong with the HP Omen 16t. The combination of the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM provides dependable performance -- possibly enough for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. You'll be able to further optimize the HP Omen 16t's performance through the Omen Gaming Hub, which also offers various personalization tools.

Read more
The HP Omen 40L gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti is $300 off today
The HP Omen 40L desktop sitting on a coffee table.

Buying a pre-built gaming desktop isn't cheap, so you should always be on the lookout for the discounts that you can get from the gaming PC deals of the various retailers. Here's one to consider -- the HP Omen 40L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card for $1,180 from Best Buy, for savings of $300 on its original price of $1,480. You'll get excellent value with this bargain, but you're going to have to push through with your purchase of the gaming PC immediately as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop
The HP Omen 40L instantly stands out among other gaming PCs because of its amazing case design. The sleek black exterior, tempered glass panels, and RGB rings are very attractive, but the case also has a tool-less design that will give you easy access to its interiors when it's time to upgrade its components. The HP Omen 40L also features a cooling system that will maintain peak performance even after hours of usage, while keeping quiet -- it won't sound like an airplane taking off whenever you're playing.

Read more