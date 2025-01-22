The ultimate gaming rig from Alienware is $800 off today at Dell

For one of the ultimate gaming PC deals right now, head over to Dell. Today, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for a huge $800 off. Normally $3,700, the PC is down to $2,900 for a limited time. Much of the logic behind this is because the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series of graphics cards are launching imminently, so Dell is clearing stock to get ready for the latest hardware. However, going for this PC won’t leave you a step behind, as it remains a high-end option that will guarantee great gaming for a long time to come. If that sounds appealing to you, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R16 is a good enough PC to glean a four star review from us. We loved how it’s “much smaller than previous versions” while being super powerful. It has “cool and quiet during operation,” which is important for such a power hungry machine, and it looks great too.

This particular model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, all you could need for an incredibly reliable core package. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of dedicated VRAM, so it’s ideal for playing every game imaginable at high-end levels of detail. Make sure you buy one of the best gaming monitors and aim for at least 1440p and a screen with HDR support for the best results.

To cement its reputation as one of the best gaming PCs, the Alienware Aurora R16 has some neat things you may not immediately notice. There’s its efficient airflow system, with a chassis designed for optimal use and internal cable management. There’s also the Alienware Command Center which lets you change up your performance mode as needed, adjust the RGB lighting, or even overclock certain components. Finally, there are super accessible ports. The Alienware Aurora R16 is practical in seemingly every way.

The Alienware Aurora R16 usually costs $3,700, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $2,900. That means considerable savings of $800 are yours for the taking right now. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below. You’ll love how great it makes your favorite games look.