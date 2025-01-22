 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The ultimate gaming rig from Alienware is $800 off today at Dell

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For one of the ultimate gaming PC deals right now, head over to Dell. Today, you can buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for a huge $800 off. Normally $3,700, the PC is down to $2,900 for a limited time. Much of the logic behind this is because the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series of graphics cards are launching imminently, so Dell is clearing stock to get ready for the latest hardware. However, going for this PC won’t leave you a step behind, as it remains a high-end option that will guarantee great gaming for a long time to come. If that sounds appealing to you, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R16 is a good enough PC to glean a four star review from us. We loved how it’s “much smaller than previous versions” while being super powerful. It has “cool and quiet during operation,” which is important for such a power hungry machine, and it looks great too.

This particular model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, all you could need for an incredibly reliable core package. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of dedicated VRAM, so it’s ideal for playing every game imaginable at high-end levels of detail. Make sure you buy one of the best gaming monitors and aim for at least 1440p and a screen with HDR support for the best results.

Related

To cement its reputation as one of the best gaming PCs, the Alienware Aurora R16 has some neat things you may not immediately notice. There’s its efficient airflow system, with a chassis designed for optimal use and internal cable management. There’s also the Alienware Command Center which lets you change up your performance mode as needed, adjust the RGB lighting, or even overclock certain components. Finally, there are super accessible ports. The Alienware Aurora R16 is practical in seemingly every way.

The Alienware Aurora R16 usually costs $3,700, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $2,900. That means considerable savings of $800 are yours for the taking right now. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below. You’ll love how great it makes your favorite games look.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Immerse yourself for less with this Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor deal
The Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor on a white background.

Looking for great monitor deals to go alongside your gaming rig? Dell is the place to go. Today, it has the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor for $200 off. The impressive screen normally costs $900, but right now, you can buy it for just $700, which is a much more affordable price point to level up your gaming setup. The screen is perfect for connecting to your high-end gaming PC or console as it’s packed with great features, which means you’ll get the best from your gaming time. Here's why this deal is too good to pass up on.

Why you should buy the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor
Buying one of the best monitors doesn’t really cut it when it comes to gaming, as you need more fast-paced related features. With the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor, you get what you’d expect from the best gaming monitors compared to those aimed at work. A veritable checklist of all the essentials, the 27-inch screen is a QD-OLED panel, so you get all the benefits of an OLED panel, such as deep blacks and vibrant colors, along with a brighter picture than standard OLED.

Read more
Grab this Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 for $400 off
The Alienware m16 R2 on a white desk.

Dell continues its reign of having some of the best gaming laptop deals around with a sizeable $400 off the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop right now. Normally costing $1,900, it’s down to just $1,500 right now — it’s the kind of gaming laptop I’m certainly tempted to add to my cart. If you’re in the market for a new and highly portable gaming laptop, keep reading and learn all about what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, with its M-series being the most powerful range to choose from. That ethos is reflected in the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, which packs a strong punch for this price. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It continues the trend of making us wish that 32GB of RAM was more standard, but otherwise, you can’t really fault this spec for the price.

Read more
Get this Acer Nitro gaming monitor for nearly 50% off at Walmart
TGhe Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor on a white background.

If you want great monitor deals, head to Walmart. Today, you can buy an Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for a massive 50% off. It’s down to just $129 when it normally costs $250, so you’re saving $121 off the regular price. That’s very close to 50% off so, this is a truly great deal for anyone who wants a more immersive gaming experience this year. It’s an ideal monitor to pair with one of the gaming PC deals you may have recently grabbed. Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
The best monitors tend to lean towards the needs of office workers rather than gamers. Gamers need a high refresh rate and a low response time, both of which the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers. It has a silky smooth 180Hz refresh rate along with a response time of just 1ms, so the only thing that could let you down here are your reaction times.

Read more