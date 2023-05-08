You can find all kinds of gaming PC deals online, but not all of them will be worth your hard-earned cash. If you’re willing to make an investment but you want to get the best possible value, you should be looking at the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop. Instead of $2,200, you’ll only have to pay $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy $700 in savings when buying a powerful machine like this one. However, you’ll have to complete the purchase as soon as possible before stocks get sold out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop is prepared not just to smoothly run today’s best PC games, but also tomorrow’s upcoming titles with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The machine is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, which is considered as a good baseline for modern gaming systems by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. However, if you’re planning to use the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC for other demanding software such as video editing apps, you’ll want to upgrade to 32GB of RAM — which will be easy to do because of its spacious and tool-less design.

Overheating is a thing of the past with the Alienware brand, as the Legend 2.0 design that’s found on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop prioritizes cooling with an internal layout that minimizes airflow obstructions and a thermal architecture that enables up to four cooling fans and optional liquid cooling. You’ll be able to play all of your favorite video games for hours, and you’ll have enough space to install several of them as the gaming PC comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

If it fits your budget, it will be tough to find a better offer than Dell’s $700 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop. It’s yours for $1,500 instead of its original price of $2,200, but you’ll need to decide right now if you’re making the purchase. That’s because the lowered cost of the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop is probably generating a lot of interest from shoppers, so you’ll want to secure your unit before it gets sold out.

