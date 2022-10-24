Are you waiting for Black Friday to shop the gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals? The good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday with Dell’s Black Friday Pricing Now event, which includes a $560 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop. You’ll only have to pay $950 instead of its original price of $1,510, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long stocks of the gaming PC will last.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop

The Dell-owned Alienware brand has captured the attention and earned the trust of gamers worldwide with the help of products like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop. Like the best gaming desktops, it won’t have any trouble running today’s most popular video games with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. The gaming PC is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which offers enough space for several AAA titles, and it comes with Windows 11 Home so you can start installing games as soon as you hook it up to the necessary peripherals.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop design not only looks striking, but it’s also functional as it provides more internal space for improved accessibility to make upgrades with better cable management. The layout minimizes airflow obstructions, which lets up to four fans cool the system with less effort for reduced noise. The gaming PC also has access to the Alienware Command Center, through which you can access thermal controls, an overclocking module, and AlienFX lighting effects.

Start your Black Friday shopping for gaming deals early this year with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop, which is $560 off in Dell’s Black Friday Pricing Now event to lower its price to $950 from $1,510. With Alienware deals gaining popularity, we expect this offer to draw lots of attention, so don’t waste any time if you want to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button to secure this bargain for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop.

